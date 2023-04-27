Ex-Producer Suing Tucker Carlson Never Actually Met Him

If you’re keeping up with the buzz surrounding Tucker Carlson’s departure from Fox News, you may come across the name Abby Grossberg. Grossberg was fired from Fox News in March and is currently suing the network and Carlson for allegedly fostering a hostile work environment. As is the norm, anyone who claims to have dirt on Fox News is given instant celebrity status, so naturally, Grossberg appeared on Nicole Wallace’s show on MSNBC this week for an extensive interview to tell her story and hasten the demise of the nation’s top cable network.

“Tucker and his executive producer Justin Wells, who was also fired, really were responsible for breaking me and making my life a living hell,” Grossberg claimed in the interview.

However, there is actually a significant problem with her accusations: her own lawyer admits that Grossberg never actually met Tucker Carlson.

“Like many on the [Tucker Carlson Tonight] staff, Abby never met Tucker Carlson in person because he taped the show from his personal studios in Maine and Florida, and he did not visit Fox’s NY HQ during her time there,” Kimberly A. Catala, one of the attorneys representing Grossberg, told Amber Athey of The Spectator.

Grossberg did maintain daily communication with Carlson through email and text, and they also had phone conversations until she left Fox News. The lawyers argued that even though Carlson was not physically present in the New York office, he directed other employees to create a “sexist” work environment on his behalf.

“Since Tucker did not come to the Fox office, he relied on Justin Wells, his executive producer, and others like Alexander McCaskill, senior producer, who were present in the office every day to be his eyes, ears and mouthpiece, and to convey his ‘tone,’ as they threateningly reminded Ms. Grossberg,” said Catala.

This is rather important information that has not been conveyed in mainstream media reporting on the story, and with good reason. “This would conceivably complicate Grossberg’s ability to determine that Tucker was directing or encouraging the allegedly hostile/sexist workplace environment,” Athey observed on Twitter.

Athey’s article also mentioned that Grossberg’s legal team is currently reviewing and analyzing approximately ninety audio recordings, amounting to around thirty-four hours of evidence, to determine the number of recordings featuring Carlson’s voice — if any even do.