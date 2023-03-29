The Morning Briefing: American Left Has Grown More Violent While FBI Was Hunting Soccer Moms

Top O’ the Briefing

Ever since Joe Biden and his handlers decided to turn the Federal Bureau of Investigation into the American Stasi, we’ve been hearing that the real threat to America is coming from “right wing radicals” or some such nonsense. The FBI has been targeting soccer moms at school board meetings and pro-lifers who pray outside of abortion clinics.

You know, the scariest people among us.

Every time I write about the rogue FBI and its goon squad priorities, I conclude by worrying about what the Bureau might be missing in the way of people who might actually commit violence. Thus far in the Biden era, it’s been a fairly steady stream of leftists who are snapping and killing.

The parents at school board meetings have yet to amass a body count.

The tragedy in Nashville this week has shed even more light on the continued violent radicalization of the American left. Matt reports that, prior to the shooting at Covenant School, a trans activist group coordinated something that seems like it might be worth some investigation by law enforcement:

The primary Day of Vengeance event is scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday at the Supreme Court in D.C., with additional events planned for March 31. LGBTQ activists specifically targeted Justice Brett Kavanaugh, who was previously the target of an assassination attempt by a far-left activist last year. The group purports to seek revenge for what they term “trans genocide,” a conspiracy theory that claims that transgender people are systemically targeted with violence. However, an examination of FBI statistics by the Daily Wire shows no proof to corroborate this claim. In 2021, only two of the 271 recorded hate crimes against transgender individuals resulted in murder. These figures are substantially lower than those of other groups and insufficient to substantiate allegations of “trans genocide.”

Let’s play the switch sides, “What if?” game. Imagine if any conservative organization called for a “day of vengeance.” Even pre-Biden, the FBI would have been all over the group.

But, as we all know, the poor, put upon trans crowd is a protected species and — hey — what’s a little mass murder when you think you’ve been bullied?

Social media has been flooded with depraved leftists (redundant, I know) who are either hinting or outright saying that Monday’s shooting was justified. Stephen Green offered a few examples in yesterday’s Insanity Wrap:

“It begins,” tweeted MRC’s Jorge Bonilla. “ABC’s Terry Moran ties the Nashville school shooting to Tennessee’s recently-passed legislation banning the hormonization and mutilation of minors.” Newsweek: “Critics of state Republicans are pointing out that while drag shows were banned, assault weapons remain legal.” “Even though what Audrey Hale did was horrible,” more than one person took to Twitter to say, and I bet you know where this is going, “She is a Martyr for the Trans Community. I’m sorry not sorry for thinking that.”

As I’ve said before, there is no common ground I can find with these people and I’m not interested in trying. I’m a little crazy, but I’m not sick.

Violence from the American left is nothing new, of course. Examples abound. They get away with it because they’ve always had the media spinning alternative realities for them. We all remember watching blue “defund the police” cities burn in 2020 while the media was referring to the George Floyd protests as “the Summer of Love.” Put that coverage in a time capsule that the future folks who find it will think we had a completely different definition of “love.”

Those of us who pay attention to reality aren’t surprised that we’ve ended up here. The slightest capitulation to the woke/trans mob sends them into a blood lust frenzy for more. As Kevin wrote yesterday, whatever we give in on is never going to be enough. American leftists specialize in slippery slopes.

While all of this is going on in the United States, the FBI is busy wondering if I have any C-4 stashed underneath my floorboards because I occasionally go to Latin Mass.

The right-wing violence didn’t start with the Biden rein of error in the Oval Office. I co-founded the Los Angeles Tea Party and spent the next few years speaking at events all over the United States. They were all focused and serious about the activism, but fun. We were “plotting” to get conservatives elected but the Democrats’ flying monkeys in the mainstream media told a different story. In their telling, we were holding Klan rallies without the robes. Many was the time I would read an MSM account of an event I was at that bore no resemblance whatsoever to what I saw.

Even Barack Obama wasn’t willing to weaponize the law enforcement at his disposal to the extent that Biden’s handlers are though. There isn’t any level of exposure or embarrassment that will get them to direct the FBI and other agencies to start looking for real criminals. They get to hide behind the president with pudding for brains while the half of America that’s historically supported law enforcement the most loses faith in our institutions.

Let’s go Brandon indeed.

