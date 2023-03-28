Insanity Wrap: the Martyrdom of the Covenant School Shooter

Make a martyr out of the Covenant School shooter? That’s the big crazy on today’s Insanity Wrap — an entire week’s worth of lefty nuttiness wrapped up in one easy-to-swallow medicated news capsule.

Are you a hawk trapped in a human body?

The curious case of an IRS house call and Matt Taibbi’s testimony to Congress.

Biden’s entire foreign policy summed up in one short meme.

This Is Not a Sane World, Exhibit #1,000,006

Three seconds. I made it all of three seconds on this week’s video. Did you lose it at “Red-tailed hawk” and close the tab with extreme prejudice like I did?

The Covenant School Shooter Was Trans or Maybe Not but Maybe a Martyr

I have to open this week’s lead story with an apology. Longtime fans of Insanity Wrap know it’s usually about the absurd stories, not the serious stuff. This is two weeks in a row now I’ve had to go with a very serious story, indeed. At least we’ll always have Florida Man Friday.

Monday afternoon I was getting ready to go live with my friend Stephen Kruiser on our “Five O’Clock Somewhere” video live chat (airing thrice weekly for our VIP Gold subscribers) when Producer Jim let us know that the Covenant School shooter had been ID’d as trans.

ASIDE: Trans or not, I don’t mention mass shooter’s names or post their photographs. Whatever infamy they desire, I refuse to help them attain.

“If the shooter was a trans, say goodbye to the story,” Breitbart’s John Nolte tweeted almost immediately but I had a different reaction.

I said to Producer Jim something like, “Between the target and the shooter’s ID, don’t be surprised if this turns out to be politically or religiously motivated.” We still aren’t sure of the killer’s exact motive — apparently, there was a manifesto of some sort but the public hasn’t been allowed to see it yet — and the White House has already tried to change the Covenant School shooter story to gun control.

The killer was born female but claimed to be female. Some news reports are using the proper she/her pronouns, despite typical fealty for “preferred” trans pronouns.

Yet there’s an undercurrent in some of the media coverage and on social media, something new.

“It begins,” tweeted MRC’s Jorge Bonilla. “ABC’s Terry Moran ties the Nashville school shooting to Tennessee’s recently-passed legislation banning the hormonization and mutilation of minors.”

Newsweek: “Critics of state Republicans are pointing out that while drag shows were banned, assault weapons remain legal.”

“Even though what Audrey Hale did was horrible,” more than one person took to Twitter to say, and I bet you know where this is going, “She is a Martyr for the Trans Community. I’m sorry not sorry for thinking that.”

Another described Tennessee as “an intolerant state that brainwashed children through religious indoctrination,” as though the children and staff at Covenant School deserved it. But as fellow Coloradan and longtime blogger Jeff Goldstein warned, “It won’t sell. It’s a big mistake.”

Part of the reason it won’t sell is that the Left can’t decide on its messaging. On the one hand, it would be so easy and convenient to bury another inconvenient story, like the trans Colorado Springs Club Q mass killer. On the second hand, most outlets are committing the cardinal sin (in their eyes) of “misgendering” the killer by referring to her as female instead of using her “preferred” male sex. On the third hand (I really shouldn’t have gone with the hand metaphor), if she could be made a martyr in the public’s eye, they’ll have fashioned another club for bashing conservatives.

But they can’t have all three. They can’t even pick just two.

Nevertheless, the craziest thing you’ll see all week is the media trying to do just that.

I’m not crying — you’re crying.

Your Weekly Dose of Mandated Unity

Message sent and received:

Now Mr. Taibbi has told Mr. Jordan’s committee that an IRS agent showed up at his personal residence in New Jersey on March 9. That happens to be the same day Mr. Taibbi testified before the Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government about what he learned about Twitter. The taxman left a note instructing Mr. Taibbi to call the IRS four days later. Mr. Taibbi was told in a call with the agent that both his 2018 and 2021 tax returns had been rejected owing to concerns over identity theft.

“The bigger question,” the WSJ editorial board asked, “is when did the IRS start to dispatch agents for surprise house calls?”

I couldn’t say for sure, but I’d wager that if it didn’t begin under Barack Obama, the seed was surely planted in Lois Lerner’s office during his administration.

Quote of the Week

Actually, this Jane Fonda quote is from a couple of weeks ago, but it seemed newly relevant today.

And Now For a Brief Moment of Sanity

NASHVILLE MASSACRE: Responding officers were on the scene and neutralized the shooter within 15 minutes of the initial shots being fired.

Raise a glass or two tonight to these heroes who showed certain other police departments how it’s done — and quickly.

If one photo could sum up Joe Biden’s disastrous foreign policy, this one of the Taliban showing off its American-made, Biden-donated military hardware would be it.

