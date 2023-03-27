News & Politics

MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Storm Paglia

By Stephen Green 8:30 AM on March 27, 2023
MONDAY AT 4PM EASTERN: 'Five O'Clock Somewhere' with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest Storm Paglia

“Five O’Clock Somewhere” comes at 4PM Eastern now because of daylight savings, even though that’s 2PM Mountain Time for me in Colorado and 1PM Mountain Time for Kruiser in Arizona. Checking in from the East Coast two time zones away, Storm Paglia will have to check in both two hours after I do and three hours after Kruiser does so that we can all be together at the same time.

It’s like the plot from a Back to the Future movie. I hope no one gets hurt.

See you then — can’t wait!

P.S. If you aren’t already a VIP Gold supporter, what are you waiting for?

Stephen Green
Steve launched VodkaPundit on a well-planned whim in 2002, and has been with PJ Media since its launch in 2005. He served as one of the hosts of PJTV, a pioneer in internet broadcasting. He also cohosts "Right Angle" with Bill Whittle and Scott Ott at BillWhittle.com. He lives with his wife and sons in the wooded hills of Monument, Colorado, where he enjoys the occasional adult beverage.
Tags: PODCAST VIP GOLD
Trending
Editor's Choice