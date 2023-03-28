Ted Cruz Lays Into Mayorkas, and Its Glorious

In the era of a desiccated dry f#rt of a presidency and a GOP delegation that has traditionally been so full of RINOs it could qualify as a wildlife preserve, it is refreshing and heartening to see a Republican decide he has had it eyeball-high with this administration’s play-acting, take out his spine and use it to take a bureaucrat to school. Such was the case during a Senate Judiciary Committee hearing on border security. Ted Cruz channeled his inner Popeye the sailor and pretty much said: “I’ve had all I can stands and I can’t stands no more.” He proceeded to take DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas to the proverbial woodshed. Specifically, Cruz made Mayorkas face the music over the trafficking of children that is so prevalent at the southern border. According to Fox News, Cruz said:

Mr. Secretary, I want to say to you right now, your behavior is disgraceful. And the deaths, the children assaulted, the children raped, they are at your feet. And if you had integrity, you would resign. The men and women of the Border Patrol, they’ve never had a political leader undermine them. They despise you, Mr. Secretary, because you’re willing to let children be raped to follow political orders. This is a crisis. It’s a disgrace. And you won’t even admit this human tragedy as it is a crisis.

You can view the most dramatic part of the exchange below. It is all worth watching, but I suggest checking out the portion that begins at 8:56. (Yes, there will probably be an embedded ad. Use the skip button when it comes up.)

While the facts Cruz delivers are stomach-churning, what is even more revolting is the smug, patrician gaze Mayorkas has throughout the exchange. And the fact that he has the nerve to pretend that he is offended and affronted that he is being held accountable is particularly nauseating. Make no mistake, Mayorkas knows exactly what those bracelets mean. He just doesn’t care. The truth about the bracelets matters to Mayorkas about as much as the fact that the Border Patrol did NOT whip Haitian migrants. He knew the truth about the issue then and chose to run with the lie.

Mayorkas doesn’t care about the rapes. He doesn’t care about the cartels or the fentanyl. He doesn’t care about the terrorists hiding within the ranks of the migrants. He doesn’t even care about the illegal immigrants. Or their children. Like every Machiavellian Democrat and progressive, Mayorkas only cares about himself and his position. The ends justify the means, so long as the ends benefit him and his fellow people in power, be it in the government, the media, education, or business. In their minds, everything will work out in the end. For them. And to hell with the migrants, to hell with their children, and to hell with you. The problems and suffering experienced by citizens and illegal immigrants alike are the mere cost of doing business for these people.