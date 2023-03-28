Columns
Premium

The Kruiser Kabana Episode 214: Kurt Schlichter on the Trump/DeSantis Primary Battle

By Stephen Kruiser 6:32 PM on March 28, 2023
The Kruiser Kabana Episode 214: Kurt Schlichter on the Trump/DeSantis Primary Battle

(Reminder: all of the podcast episodes are now in the Kruiser Kabana section of our shiny new podcast page. I will be doing little teaser blurbs here and/or in the Morning Briefing for each new episode.)

My old friend and Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter is back to talk about how ridiculous the Trump vs. DeSantis GOP primary might be, especially now that some of the hardcore Trump fans are behaving more cultish than ever before, if possible.

via GIPHY

Once again, a disclaimer is necessary: We both voted for Trump and will do so again. We just don’t fanboy over politicians.

There is also a discussion about the surprising effectiveness of the slim Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives.

“Hobo poop” may have been mentioned as well. Hey, you didn’t expect us to be serious the whole time, did you?

Enjoy!

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

Stephen Kruiser

For media inquiries, please contact [email protected].

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America. His latest book, Straight Outta Feelings, is a humorous exploration of how the 2016 election made him enjoy politics more than he ever had before. When not being a reclusive writer, Kruiser has had the honor of entertaining U.S. troops all over the world. Follow on: GETTR, MeWe, Gab, Parler,
Trending
Editor's Choice