The Kruiser Kabana Episode 214: Kurt Schlichter on the Trump/DeSantis Primary Battle

My old friend and Townhall Senior Columnist Kurt Schlichter is back to talk about how ridiculous the Trump vs. DeSantis GOP primary might be, especially now that some of the hardcore Trump fans are behaving more cultish than ever before, if possible.
Once again, a disclaimer is necessary: We both voted for Trump and will do so again. We just don’t fanboy over politicians.
There is also a discussion about the surprising effectiveness of the slim Republican majority in the United States House of Representatives.
“Hobo poop” may have been mentioned as well. Hey, you didn’t expect us to be serious the whole time, did you?
Enjoy!
