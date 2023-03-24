[WATCH] Kruiser's 'Beyond the Briefing' — 2024 Election Prep, the Quirky Kruiser Way

Columns
By Stephen Kruiser 1:43 PM on March 24, 2023
Like it or not, the 2024 United States presidential election season is already upon us here in March of 2023. Since this campaign is going to seem longer than anything you’ve ever been through in your life (even for those who’ve read Infinite Jest), I’m here to help you good people navigate the slog in my thoroughly unbalanced way. This is a prepper guide, if you will.

I also have some handy tips for spicing up and shortening the primary season.

Because I care, America.

Remember, consult your doctor before taking any advice from me.

Enjoy!

