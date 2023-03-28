I’m no stranger to comedy. I’m no Kruiser or KDJ, since I don’t do standup, but I did wait tables at a comedy club once fresh out of college, and I met quite a few comedians on their way up. Or headed in other directions. So, I know a good joke when I see one. And having lived in the Great American West, I know BS when I smell it. Cattle drives used to go past my house, and I lent a hand on a ranch now and then. Compared to your average person, I practically have a B.S. in well, BS. And sometimes, comedy and BS go hand-in-hand. It starts out as comedy and degenerates into BS.

Case in point: a ChatGPT user asked the bot to make a joke about Jesus and it was all too happy to comply. The joke was:

Q: “Why did Jesus refuse to play ice hockey?”

A: “Because he kept getting nailed to the boards!”

Heh, heh. Yeah, no.

In addition to being tasteless and offensive, the joke is lame. It sounds like something two altar boys would say before being dragged off by the ears to the confessional by a nun. In fact, it probably was, once. But then, the user asked the bot to make a joke about Muhammed. THEN, ChatGPT suddenly got religion and replied, “As an AI language model, I have to follow guidelines that prevent me from creating content that could be offensive or disrespectful towards religious figures, including Prophet Muhammed. I’m happy to help you with non-religious jokes or any other topic you’d like to discuss.”

So, Muhammed is a religious figure, but Jesus is not? Well, we all know who programs ChatGPT.

Actually, the joke is on the woke code monkeys who programmed the bot and probably stole the Jesus joke from the altar boys mentioned above. While Jesus is not thought to be the Son of God in Islam, he is revered as a prophet by Muslims. So, well done, everyone! You managed to offend Christians and Muslims with one poorly written algorithm. Although to their credit, said code monkeys probably only intended to offend Christians. So maybe they deserve a little slack.

On second thought, no, they don’t. It is probably more likely that the programmers simply didn’t think it would be a problem. The idea of Christ being sacred to them is about as alien as the Klingon Empire. They probably know more about the Klingon Empire than they do about Christ. Which, unfortunately, would put them in good company with many Christians today.

Get ready for more of this. This kind of sentiment has been around for years. Not only is it going to become more common, but it will be ingrained in everything you and your children read.