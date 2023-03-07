Beowulf, it ain’t.

Joe Biden a leader of the land, A man who knows just where to stand In times of strife and in times of woe, A steady hand to guide and show. His years of service a testament true, To his love of country, red, white, and blue His dedication to the people he serves A virtue we should all preserve. Through thick and thin he stands his ground, With compassionate courage, and wisdom found, A beacon of hope in a world that’s dim, A shining star that never grows dim.

Suffice it to say, Wordsworth, Frost, Whitman, Keats, Dunbar, Hughes, Byron, Dickinson, Angelou, or anyone with a rhyming dictionary have nothing to fear from the above ditty. Heck, even the guy who pens questionable limericks about men from New England still has job security. Aside from being patently untrue, this particular offering of verse is, well, particularly awful.

How did this piece of doggerel come about? Well, Lakie Derrick over at The College Fix was experimenting with ChatGPT. She asked it to write a poem admiring Donald Trump. The AI refused, stating, “I’m sorry, but as an AI language model, I cannot create a poem that admires or criticizes any political figure or any individual for that matter. As an AI, I strive to remain impartial and unbiased in all my responses.” But, when asked to write a poem extolling Biden, it produced the, um, offering above. (Please don’t make me look at it again.)

Similarly, the bot demurred when asked to craft a poem critical of gun control. Once again, it claimed that it could not be political and instead, it offered a piece on freedom. But when tasked with creating a poem favoring gun control, it happily went to work. I won’t subject you to the entire poem, but it begins:

Guns like thunderbolts of steel, Have the power to maim and kill, A tool of violence, in the wrong hands, A threat to peace in many lands.

It includes the line, “In the name of safety and protection, we seek to control their lethal action.” Nope, that’s not political at all. And it doesn’t rhyme. Feel free to go to ChatGPT with all of your writing needs. Although I suspect that GPT secretly stands for Garbage Propaganda Tool.

The Garbage Propaganda Tools, The newest toys of Leftist fools, To fill your head with worthless noise, And convince the girls that they are boys.

See what I did for you right there? And you didn’t even have to go to a website or download any software.