The Morning Briefing: Biden Makes Best Case Yet for Presidential Age Limit

I have never been more grateful than I am now for the fact that I’m not a “try to see the good in everyone” person. Kudos to those of you who are, but that’s got to be a brutal gig these days, especially when it comes to finding something nice to say about Joe Biden.

When President LOLEightyonemillion was The Lightbringer’s VEEP, I used to get frustrated when conservatives would write him off as a quirky, entertaining goof. Most who did are no doubt opting for selective memory now but, trust me, it happened a lot.

For as long as I have been aware of him, I’ve never liked Biden. There’s a laundry list of reasons for that, but this excerpt from a column I wrote a couple of weeks ago sums it up well:

Biden is physically confrontational with reporters who annoy him. He’s a pathological liar. When he isn’t lying outright, he’s heavily embellishing. To any casual objective observer, he seems like a horrible human being.

I have always been that casual objective observer.

Biden’s penchant for inappropriate behavior is well documented, especially since 2009. Always looking for new depths of demented cringe to plumb, Biden managed to outdo not only himself, but his former boss. After the Ft. Hood shooting (the one where we weren’t supposed to mention the shooter’s religion) in 2009, Barack Obama infamously smiled and gave a shout out to someone in the crowd he was addressing before he got around to all of the murder and stuff.

Biden had a “hold my beer” moment yesterday, which Robert wrote about:

An extraordinarily strange scene unfolded at the White House on Monday after the news broke that a woman claiming to be a man had murdered six people at Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville. Old Joe Biden came out to address the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit, knowing that the shooting had taken place and that there were fatalities, and likewise knowing that the world was waiting and watching, expecting him to make a statement about what had happened. Instead of striking a somber note, however, asking for prayers and expressing condolences, Old Joe was positively insouciant, yukking it up with some children in the audience, kidding around about ice cream, and generally showing himself to be in splendid high spirits. Was he buoyed at the prospect of another chance to push his agenda of disarming sane and law-abiding Americans? Biden began by announcing, to laughter from the crowd: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream.” In its jarring inappropriateness, this rivaled the false reports that Abraham Lincoln had asked his friend Ward Lamon to sing a ribald song while touring the battlefield at Antietam just after the battle, as they walked among the dead bodies of the fallen soldiers. But this one really happened, and Biden wasn’t finished. “By the way,” he plowed on, “I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.” Oh, I’m sure you weren’t, Joe; it’s widely known that dementia patients actually can receive a short-term cognitive boost from eating ice cream.

That’s just the beginning. As is his habit, Biden verbally meandered down a few more paths before he got around to, you know, all of the murder and stuff. Robert details it all and, as he says in his headline, it’s “ghastly.”

As with the Obama situation in 2009, the gathering that Biden was speaking at wasn’t a press conference. Still, if the President of the United States is about to discuss a tragedy in any setting, maybe read the room and don’t lead by yukking it up.

It MIGHT help if we could assume that Biden reached his nadir with dead kids and ice cream, but we are all familiar with his work. Joey Scranton’s search for new ways to be vile is never-ending.

There has been discussion lately about mental competency tests for members of Congress over a certain age. It’s not a horrible idea. When my paternal grandfather was in his 70s, he told me that he thought all people his age should have to take a behind-the-wheel driving test to get their licenses renewed (he could still drive just fine, by the way).

Yes, we’re all living longer and functioning better than ever before. Most of us, anyway. Joe Biden’s mental decline has been on painful display for two years now. And the idiot Democrats want him to run again. I get that — their bench is filled with varying degrees of pathetic. If his wife weren’t also a horrid human being, she wouldn’t want him to run again. Her elder abuse tyranny will continue, however, because she doesn’t want to give up being First Lady.

I’ve written before that there is only so much of Biden’s behavior that we can attribute to age. He’s always been out of control. Democrats love to complain about Donald Trump’s lack of self-control. Biden makes Trump look like the Buddha underneath the Bodhi Tree.

Still, we have age parameters for all sorts of jobs in the United States. The only reason that we’re not seeing “AOC 2024” campaign paraphernalia all over the blue states right now is that she’s not old enough to run for president yet.

It’s not unreasonable to think about an upper age limit for running for president. The longer elected officials hang around Washington, the more out of touch they become. Joe Biden has been there for over half of a century now.

None of his time spent there has been good for America.

