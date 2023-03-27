GHASTLY: Biden in Jocular Mood, Jokes About Ice Cream Before Statement on Nashville Shooting

An extraordinarily strange scene unfolded at the White House on Monday after the news broke that a woman claiming to be a man had murdered six people at Covenant School, a Christian school in Nashville. Old Joe Biden came out to address the Small Business Administration’s Women’s Business Summit, knowing that the shooting had taken place and that there were fatalities, and likewise knowing that the world was waiting and watching, expecting him to make a statement about what had happened. Instead of striking a somber note, however, asking for prayers and expressing condolences, Old Joe was positively insouciant, yukking it up with some children in the audience, kidding around about ice cream, and generally showing himself to be in splendid high spirits. Was he buoyed at the prospect of another chance to push his agenda of disarming sane and law-abiding Americans?

Biden began by announcing, to laughter from the crowd: “My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. And I eat Jeni’s Ice Cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream.” In its jarring inappropriateness, this rivaled the false reports that Abraham Lincoln had asked his friend Ward Lamon to sing a ribald song while touring the battlefield at Antietam just after the battle, as they walked among the dead bodies of the fallen soldiers. But this one really happened, and Biden wasn’t finished. “By the way,” he plowed on, “I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding, I’m not.” Oh, I’m sure you weren’t, Joe; it’s widely known that dementia patients actually can receive a short-term cognitive boost from eating ice cream.

BREAKING: Outrage after President @JoeBiden said this at the start of his speech while children and adults were massacred in Nashville shooting, "My name is Joe Biden. I’m dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I like ice cream, chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate… pic.twitter.com/Wa7nFApjMu — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) March 27, 2023

Biden then greeted Sen. Ben Cardin (D-Maryland), calling him “one of the best guys in the United States Congress.” But his attention was only momentarily shifted from the children in the crowd. He asked: “And who are those good-looking kids back here?,” and then engaged their mother in a rambling conversation in which Biden reminisced about the old days and praised his sister: “I had two brothers — there were three in our family, three brothers, and one sister. And my sister is smarter than all of us. Not a joke.”

Oops, there’s Biden’s oft-used signal that he’s lying; in this case he was likely pandering, knowing that he was addressing a crowd largely made up of women. He continued: “She used to be three years younger than me; now she’s 23 years younger than me. You know, she managed every one of my campaigns for office, even back when I was in high school. We went to the same university two years apart. She graduated with honors; I graduated. And we had a simple rule in the family: Listen to Val. My sister, Valerie, is incredible.” This was reminiscent of Donald Trump’s wallop of a rejoinder to Jeb Bush when he was praising his mother to the skies: “Why isn’t she running?” Yeah, Joe, why isn’t Val running?

Old Joe babbled on about the children in the crowd, and with them, for a while longer; then he abruptly changed his tone and announced: “Before I begin to speak, and the reason I spent a little time on the kids, I — I just want to speak very briefly about the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee.” Now, wait a minute. Biden joked around about kids and ice cream because he had the Nashville shooting in mind? The cringe, as the kids say today, is off the charts.

Biden apparently meant to get everyone feeling warm and fuzzy about kids so that he would have a context in which to push his agenda of disarming the one segment of the population that actually is no threat to run amok with a gun or any other weapon. He continued: “You know, Ben and I have been doing this our whole careers, it seems. And it’s just — it’s sick. You know, we’re still gathering the facts of what happened and why. And we do know that, as of now, there are a number of people who are not going to — did not make it, including children. And it’s heartbreaking. A family’s worst nightmare.” You can see where all this was going.

The putative president praised the police and then got to his point: “We have to do more to stop gun violence. It’s ripping our communities apart, ripping the soul of this nation — ripping at the very soul of the nation. And we — we have to do more to protect our schools so they aren’t turned into prisons. You know, the shooter in this situation reportedly had two assault weapons and a pistol — two AK-47. So I call on Congress, again, to pass my assault weapons ban. It’s about time that we begin to make some more progress.” See? Let the administration prevent law-abiding Americans from defending themselves, or more kids will be unable to enjoy ice cream like Old Joe.

Biden said absolutely nothing, of course, about the transgender madness, or about how dangerous it could be to encourage people who are mentally ill to embrace their mental illness. He didn’t say anything about how his own policies of encouraging trans delusions could have led to this shooting. Of course he didn’t. The man’s handlers know how to keep him on message.