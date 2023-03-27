Author Refuses to Play College Cancelation Kabuki

The book makes the case that social upheavals since the 1960s have led to compounded fractures on generations and that the implosion of family, real-life community and religion has weakened many people’s sense of identity. It further argues that the rise in mental and emotional problems, increasingly visible on campuses and on the streets, is a result.

In her piece in the Journal, Eberstadt said that the odds of physical violence were low, but “not non-existent.” The overarching factor was, as she put it:

Bullies have a right to protest, but that right doesn’t extend to dragooning others into untruths—including the untruth that people who join a hateful mob have any intention of listening to a speaker in the first place. They don’t, and the rest of us are under no obligation to help them live that lie by playing along.

Eberstadt’s point seems to be that the mere act of showing up will do little except help those voicing the heckler’s veto advance their view. In an era in which victimhood is the coin of the realm, the roles of victim and victimizer are already cast before a speaker arrives at a campus or a venue. And because victimhood is currency, those who are not victims still make cash withdrawals by declaring themselves allies and taking up figurative and often literal weapons against those with a fresh point of view.

The students are cast as helpless maidens tied to the railroad tracks. The speakers are cast as the villains, laughing insidiously and twirling their mustaches at the sound of the approaching cis-gendered train. Everyone else is expected to cheer and hiss at the appropriate moments. And it would seem that college students would not have it any other way. The irony is that the actual train was built and is driven by the students themselves. It is their own ability to think and reason and, by extension, themselves that they have gleefully tied to the tracks.

So where does that leave us? One can hardly fault Eberstadt for not wanting to subject herself to the juvenile pageantry that would accompany her visit, and for having no desire to engage with people who have no sense of themselves or the world around them. I could have more insightful discussions with our dogs than the average college student. Particularly one who is so desperate to be a part of something greater than themselves and to be relevant and accepted that they parrot whatever is fed to them. And all the while being unaware that they have lit a fuse that could lead not only to the demolition of their enemies, but themselves as well.

I suppose we could effect a national divorce of some kind, although I remain skeptical of how that could actually be achieved. We could heed the advice of Rod Dreher in The Benedict Option and cloister ourselves as best we can while navigating what remains of Western civilization when necessary. But the activists, on campus and elsewhere, will not be content to live and let live. You will never keep the neighbor’s dog off your lawn. They will find you soon enough.

It may be that the battle will not be won by flying sorties of free thought into enemy territory. It may be won by choosing to live one’s life by one’s values, not in direct conflict with the prevailing tyranny, but in spite of it. And by refusing to play the game. Yes, there will be times when the groupthink may intrude to the point that you need to fight back, but I was not moved to leave progressivism by a campus speaker or conservative radio show. I was moved to leave progressivism when I was finally able to see for myself the cesspool of greed, hypocrisy, and self-actualization that it truly is. It does take courage to fight, but it also takes courage to remain unchanged when all about you are clamoring for your mind and your soul. Or your head. Their goal, after all, is not just to silence you but eliminate you. While you may not be able to shout down the heckler’s veto, you can refuse to submit to it.