WATCH: Cringe Columbia U Video Promotes Hillary Clinton's New Foreign Policy Course

In the corporate state’s ongoing effort to prop up its failed leaders, someone has convinced a dean at Columbia University to co-teach a course with none other than the former 2016 presidential candidate who suffered the most stunning election defeat in American history.

The promotional video for the course is absurd from the very start, opening with Columbia Gen Zers enthusiastically texting each other about a rumor that Hillary is “running again.” Their parents might adore Hillary as a patron saint, but the idea that these children would text each other in hushed giddiness at the news of Clinton teaching a dry academic course — like 12-year-old girls flocking to a boy band — is absurd.

In the big reveal, the joke is that Hillary was literally running to get to class to teach her new course called “Inside the Situation Room.”

Via Columbia School of International and Public Affairs

In an era increasingly defined by geopolitical competition, it is more important than ever for future policymakers to understand why and how foreign policy decisions are made. Inside the Situation Room, co-taught by Secretary Hillary Rodham Clinton and Dean Keren Yarhi-Milo, employs insights from diverse academic fields—including political psychology, domestic politics, and international relations—and the direct experience of high level principals in the room to understand the key factors which underpin a nation’s most crucial decisions.

This is, of course, a sick joke on the world outside of Columbia University that didn’t grow up ensconced in the warm privilege of an upper-crust East Coast Institute of Higher Learning.

Hillary Clinton is a one-woman rolling foreign policy disaster. She has the opposite of the Midas touch; everything she touches turns to ruin. The entire world is literally poorer, more afraid, and less secure as a direct or indirect result of Clinton’s rule as Second Lady, then esteemed Senator from New York, then Secretary of State.

What she did to Libya in 2011 as Secretary of State is the most unforgivable of her countless blunders. It was a needless war instigated by the French and then ramped up by the U.S. government, in which Libyan leader Qaddafi was deposed for, as revealed in emails obtained by Wikileaks, the crime of contemplating creating a pan-African currency and keeping too much gold on hand, both of which were viewed as threats to the petrodollar’s hegemony.

And, then, Hillary Clinton’s finest moment in front of the camera came, during which time she let her guard down, however momentarily, out of pure glee and exposed herself as the vicious, sociopathic demon that she is.

“We came, we saw, he died,” she cackled, clapping her hands together.

This is a person in need of serious psychotherapy and possibly a priest. She is not a role model for impressionable Ivy League debutantes.