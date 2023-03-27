There Is No Try, Only Do: Man Arrested 10 Times in One Month. Guess Where?

10 Arrests, 33 Charges, 31 Days — One Man!

You can’t keep a bad man down. Keith Chastain, 38, is a one-thug crime spree.

Chastain racked up an impressive array of arrests in Fresno County, California, (of course). Between Feb. 19 and March 21, he was arrested 10 times for a menagerie of crimes encompassing 15 misdemeanors and 18 felonies, including:

six stolen cars

fraud

DUI (duh)

drugs (duh)

vandalism

Chastain was hit with three additional charges — DUI, trespassing, and auto theft — but those were dropped when cops failed to file the charges in time.

This list of no-nos doesn’t include Chastain’s previous crimes. His rap sheet goes back to 2005. Among those charges were two robberies, fleeing police, and a domestic abuse charge that was later dropped.

MINOR LEAGUE-O-RAMA! Whereas Chastain’s reign of error is impressive, he can’t hold a stolen candle to the ten NYC scofflaws who racked up a combined total of 500 crimes during their “careers.”

How can a single man keep cops so busy? According to a law enforcement official, Chastain’s situation happens more often in California than most people think.

“Unfortunately, this is not as unique of a situation as it seems,” Tony Botti, spokesman for the Fresno County Sherriff’s office, stated. “California has watered down the laws so much over the years for property criminals and repeat offenders that they are not held accountable like they should be. Sadly, it is our community members who suffer due to these soft-on-crime policies.”

Chastain’s most recent arrest occurred when he was caught driving a stolen vehicle to the police station to pick up his belongings from a previous arrest.

Cops got a report of a stolen truck. They spotted the vehicle soon afterward and conducted a high-risk traffic stop in front of the Clovis, Calif., Police Department at approximately 9:30 a.m. PST.

WALK-O-RAMA! California’s Proposition 57 allows non-violent felons an early release from prison.

“He was the only person in the stolen truck and was actually on his way to pick up his personal property from our department when he was arrested,” police stated.

Chastain was arrested without incident.

“The public should know he’s been in Clovis six times,” Clovis PD Corporal Meredith Alexander told reporters. “He’s going to be here again. Everyone should know what he looks like.”

“I don’t know what is happening in his life to cause him to steal so many people’s vehicles and property. It’s sad,” Alexander continued. “I hope he gets some help.”