Thoughts on Joe Biden's Disgusting Remarks After the Nashville Shooting

Much has been made about Joe Biden’s state of mind. His gaffes are legendary, his goofs are notorious, and his behavior even before taking office has been nothing short of abysmal. Even Saudi Arabian television created a video mocking his pathetic presence on the national and world stages. There was nothing to mock on Monday when this…person addressed the country regarding the horror that unfolded in Nashville earlier in the day. These were the first words out of his mouth when speaking publicly:

PJM’s Robert Spencer wrote about it here. Biden said:

My name is Joe Biden. I’m Dr. Jill Biden’s husband. I eat Jeni’s ice cream — chocolate chip. I came down because I heard there was chocolate chip ice cream. By the way, I have a whole refrigerator full upstairs. You think I’m kidding? I’m not.

This is not cute. This is not funny. And I am NOT willing to chalk it up to his dementia. To paraphrase Victor Davis Hanson, Joe Biden has always been a horrible excuse for a human being. His dementia, or whatever it may be, only makes it difficult to hide. But this was not dementia. This was hubris.

It was infuriating. It was execrable. It was inexcusable. For this alone, this man should be made to stand in the well of the Senate and be excoriated. He should be taken to the House of Representatives and publicly reprimanded. Again, this was not dementia. This was plain, simple arrogance. That this presidential pretender should then try to recover his disgusting fumble by referring to the incident as sick and heartbreaking, while taking the opportunity to chastise Congress over gun legislation, should be writ large in bold letters and hung around the neck of every Democrat in the nation. The man is a blight. The only things more odious than this man are the people who put him in office and who continue to support him. Every Biden supporter, enabler, and voter should bear the stench of this until the end of this man’s term. Chris Christie told Fox News:

To say that he misunderstood the moment would be an understatement. You know, the president is watching, you’d hope before he comes down there, the awful scenes from the shooting and the reactions of family members and friends of people in that school. And to be coming down, joking about the fact that he’s Jill Biden’s husband and looking for chocolate chip ice cream is hardly the way to start it. There’s no way to talk about something like this except to say that for all of us who are parents, what we dread every day is the news about the health and life of our children. And so there’s no room to joke in that circumstance at all. And certainly not from the President of the United States.

As I write this, I am sure that the MSM will find a way to ignore such a pathetic statement from such a pathetic man. His long record of using the system and, for that matter, other people to advance his career was evident Monday like never before. If it was not obvious in Afghanistan, it is impossible to deny now. And as the MSM and the rat catchers on social media find a way to justify these murders as a result of transphobia, or Christofacism, you must remind them that this is all them. They own this. Their rhetoric caused this. Their hatred caused this.

If this man is as clear-minded and able-bodied as his handlers claim, then his remarks betray him as a vile, opportunistic, and privileged person who will co-opt anyone and anything to reach and maintain his position. And they mark him as someone who should have been removed from public service decades ago.

And this, dear readers, is why I quit the Left. The hypocritical, manipulative, cavalier, and elitist mindset that enables progressives to pay lip service to life and liberty when it suits them, and allows them to ignore these things, again when it suits them. Joe Biden is the natural extension of the progressive mindset. He is the sum total of the Leftist way of thinking, writ large, in this case across the front of the Oval Office. This is who they are. But we knew that. Biden has succeeded wildly in illustrating it in bright, bold colors and has brought a new level of shame to the Oval Office.