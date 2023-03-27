The Morning Briefing: Libs of TikTok Is the Beating Heart of the Anti-Woke Movement

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Monday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Alistair’s devotion to writing haikus about confrontations on The Bachelor was seen by many as a sign of uncomfortable genius.

The Woke plague is so fraught with infuriating aspects that it’s sometimes difficult to combat it without getting lost in a foul mood. I tend to be more detached than most people who spend their days paying attention to politics and the news, and even I have bouts of crankiness when dealing with these lunatic zealots.

It’s important to not let them wear us down, however. Commies start by trying to demoralize their enemies. I think we’re all aware of the fact that the Woke mob zealots definitely consider us the enemy.

And that they’re commies.

One of the things I liked about the Libs of TikTok account from the first time I became aware of it was the casual way that it let the lefties hang themselves. Like many, I thought that there must be a team of people behind the account to gather all of lib self-own videos. When I found out that it was a one-woman show run by Chaya Raichik I wished I’d had some kind of award to give her.

The frothing, rabid Woke freaks have been incessantly harassing Raichik in an attempt to cancel her. She continues undaunted, and rather cheerful in the face of pressure that would make a lot of people quickly decide that none of it was worth the effort.

Catherine wrote a post over the weekend about a recent trip that Raichik took to the office of one Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. Squeaky had lied about Raichik during a hearing so Ms. R. exercised her right as a citizen and tried to get an explanation:

Raichik posted a Heritage Foundation video of her visiting AOC’s office while wearing a “Ban TikTok” shirt. When a staffer answered her knock and Raichik asked if the congresswoman was in, the clearly uncomfortable staffer replied in the negative. “Is the person who’s in charge of her tech policy in?” Raichik asked next. The staffer replied, “No, do you need a card?” Raichik explained the reason for her visit. “So, basically, she lied about me on the House floor a couple weeks ago, so I just wanted to ask her why she lied about me.” Apparently startled at the accusation, however, the staffer interrupted before Raichik was done speaking to demand, “Are you guys recording?” She then added, “Okay, give me one second,” and quickly slammed the door on Raichik. You will be unsurprised to find out Raichik did not, in fact, get to explain to AOC what the facts were.

Catherine has the video in the post. When you watch it, you can see that Raichik is having a good time. She takes everything they throw at her — even a lies about her being read into the Congressional Record — and keeps moving forward with a smile on her face and a relentless plan to continue exposing the depraved left.

Cheerful warriors in politics aren’t easy to come by. Chaya Raichik is setting an example for people who want to fight the good fight but not end up with an ulcer doing it.

And she got under Squeaky’s skin while being that way.

Everyone’s a winner.

VIP Spotlight. My friend and colleague Stephen Green — better known to many as VodkaPundit — sends us off into every weekend with a delightful romp through Sunshine State weirdness called “Florida Man Friday.” It’s a never-ending chronicle of Florida’s commitment to keeping it weird, done with extra helpings of VodkaPundit wit and panache. Each column kicks off with “The Most Florida Man Story Ever (This Week)” and, bless Florida’s little heart, there’s a story every week that lives up to the billing. It’s one of the political news palate cleansers that I’m always writing about and the kind of content we’ll need a lot of going into a presidential election that’s going to feel like 40 years.

If you’re a VIP subscriber and you haven’t checked out Florida Man Friday yet, you’re going to have a blast catching up. If you aren’t and would like to get in on the fun, you can subscribe here with the promo code KRUISERMB and receive a 25% discount. We’re open 24/7 and all of the liquor is top shelf.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Practice.

PJ Media

Surprise! You’ll Never Guess Who Is Ripping the Investigations Into Trump as ‘All Politics’

American Decline? Honduras Government Openly Embraces ‘One China’ Policy

Ms. Raichik Goes to Washington: Libs of TikTok Creator Visits AOC’s Office Over Rep’s Lies

Torture, Sexual Abuse, Sterilization: Uyghur Camp Survivors Testify at Congressional Hearing

Ray Epps’ Lawyer Threatens Tucker Carlson: ‘You Didn’t See What You Saw on J6 Video — or Else’

Trump Decries the ‘Weaponization of the Justice System’ in First 2024 Rally

Fascists gotta fascist. Biden Regime Even Wanted to Censor PRIVATE Text Messages

Pentagon Decision to Re-Assign DEI Minister Shows Transparency is Big Government’s Worst Enemy

Biden Blasted for Weak Response to Iran Attacks on Americans in Syria

Following a Killer

GOP Passes Parents Bill of Rights Despite Democrat’s Charge of ‘Fascism’

Unreal: Emergency Motion Claims FBI Didn’t Disclose Informant Inside Proud Boys Defense Team

Park Near Atlanta’s ‘Cop City’ Closed After ‘Traps’ Designed to Harm Families Were Discovered There

Seattle Fire Chief Accused of Helping BLM and Antifa Take Over CHAZ During ‘Summer of Love’

Your Tyranny in America Weekend Update: All the Despotism That’s Fit to Print

WATCH: Glenn Greenwald Expertly Charts the Populist Long Game

Sunday Thoughts: the Weight of Our Sin

Can Israel Survive?

Oops. Prominent Hollywood Native American Turns Out Not to Be Native American at All

13-Year-Old Boy Drag Queen Gyrates for Pervy Adults

OnlyFans Superstar Finds God, Leaves It All Behind

Sad News for the ‘Africa-Invented-Everything’ Woke Lie

Florida Doctor Stripped of Board Certification for COVID ‘Misinformation’

Kamala Harris Goes to Africa. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. Americans Have Stopped Trusting the Pentagon With Their Lives

He got it right the first time. Joe Biden: ‘I Applaud China… Excuse Me, I Applaud Canada’

AOC Joins TikTok to Voice Her Unwanted Opinion On the App’s Potential Ban

Missouri Issues Hotline to Report Abuse of Transgender Surgeries on Minors

Georgia man shoots, kills home invader

Mississippi armed school staff bill nears the finish line

Whistleblowers sound alarm on FBI’s anti-gun effort

Nuke it and start over. The FBI had more people in the Proud Boys than the Proud Boys

Now if only Biden could. Latest ChatGPT showing “sparks” of human intelligence

Sunday Smiles

When Satire Becomes Reality: Nearly 100 Babylon Bee Pieces Have Become Fulfilled Prophecies

Infamous LARPing MSNBC Hack Who ‘Fought’ in Ukraine Accused of Stolen Valor

Kirby Trips All Over Himself and Exposes More Biden Weakness When It Comes to China

Please make it stop: Agatha Christie – Word Murder on the Sensitivity Express

COVID scold Taylor Lorenz who’s claimed she suffers from long COVID busted partying without a mask

J.K. Rowling TORCHES trans-activists for LYING about assaulting women’s advocate Kellie-Jay and BOOM

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

[WATCH] Kruiser’s ‘Beyond the Briefing’ — 2024 Election Prep, the Quirky Kruiser Way

VodkaPundit. Florida Man Friday: Ever Dance With the Devil in the Pale Security Video Light?

The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 125: ‘Why Are Republicans So Wimpy?’ With Chris Queen

Why Isn’t Gain-of-Function Research Treated Like Terrorism or Weapons of Mass Destruction?

Ilhan Omar Takes Aim at the REAL Problem Facing America Today

The Democrats’ Senate Majority Is Hanging by a Thread

The Consequences of Talking About ‘Climate Doom’ for 30 Years

What About a Trump/DeSantis Ticket in 2024?

Around the Interwebz

‘John Wick: Chapter 4’ Blazes To $138M Global Launch

5 planets will light the sky in rare astronomical event this week

How Mammoth Poop Is Changing What We Know About Their Extinction

Bee Me

Striking Los Angeles Teachers Threaten To Return To Classrooms If Demands Not Met https://t.co/EkCfnGPtfR — The Babylon Bee (@TheBabylonBee) March 25, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery

Kabana Comedy

Here’s a reminder that Dave was once goofy and fun. What’s interesting in this clip is that they get stars from sitcoms that were hot at the time from all three major networks to participate. The Seinfeld bit at the end is fantastic.