You’ll Never Guess Who Is Ripping the Investigations Into Trump as ‘All Politics’

When you’ve lost Andrew Cuomo, you really should take it as a sign that you’ve gone way too far. But there was the randy former New York governor on Saturday, as Democrat as Democrats can possibly be, charging that the ongoing prosecutions-in-search-of-a-crime directed against the America-First president were nothing less than a “cancer in our body politic.” Who does Andrew Cuomo think he is? Roger Stone?

Cuomo knows a thing or two about prosecutions: he was attorney general of the state of New York from 2007 to 2010. On Saturday, he declared that the investigations of Trump were politically motivated, which the whole world knows but which Democrats have up to now been steadfast in refusing to admit. Cuomo decisively broke ranks, declaring that “the expression, for prosecutors, is you can indict a ham sandwich because the prosecutor controls the entire indictment process.”

The ham sandwich in this case is Trump, who could still be indicted next week on charges that he paid $130,000 to a prostitute, Stormy Daniels, in order to buy her silence over their liaison, which both Trump and Stormy Daniels now deny ever actually happened. Even before Daniels’ denial came to light, the New York Times admitted that the entire case was a far-fetched basis for handcuffing a former president and subjecting him to a perp walk, conceding in a March 9 article that “hush money is not inherently illegal.”

Daniels’ letter was just one of the many ways in which Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s case against Trump has unraveled in recent days and been revealed as a banana republic witch hunt. Speaking at a campaign rally in Waco Saturday, Trump himself said, “I think they’ve already dropped the case. It’s a fake case. Some fake cases, they have absolutely nothing.” However, the grand jury in this case is set to reconvene Monday and could still indict Trump.

Cuomo, however, wondered why Bragg was “putting such an emphasis” on getting Trump, as if it weren’t obvious, and warned against politicizing a legal case in order to discredit a presidential candidate: “You have a cynical public, they don’t believe anyone. And when you start to see these prosecutors bringing political cases, it just affirms everybody’s cynicism.” Could this be the first time that patriots in large numbers find themselves agreeing with Andrew Cuomo? That’s likely.

Cuomo added, “I don’t believe any of this. I don’t believe a Democratic prosecutor just happens to be attacking a Republican.” Neither do I, Andy, but I never thought I’d see a Democrat, much less a leader of the far-Left, saying it. “I think it’s all politics. It feeds the cynicism, and that’s the cancer in our body politic right now.” Indeed.

This is not the first time in recent days, however, that Andrew Cuomo has shown some integrity and common sense. In mid-March, he launched a group called “Progressives for Israel,” which is just that: a pro-Israel organization that is designed to strike back against the increasingly entrenched hostility to the Jewish state, as well as the increasingly open antisemitism, of the Democrats and the Left in general. Cuomo declared, “Never again is not a prayer, it is a call to action. It is not passive. It is active. It will never happen again because we will never allow it to happen again, and we will do it together.” He called upon Leftist officials not just to condemn antisemitism, but to back up their condemnations “with their actions. You can’t denounce antisemitism but waver on Israel’s right to exist and defend itself. And it shouldn’t be just our Jewish officials who speak, but it should be non-Jewish officials who speak first and loudest.” Reps. Ilhan Omar (D-Mogadishu) and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Outer Space), the leaders of the Democrats’ antisemitic faction, made no comment.

Maybe Cuomo, now safely out of office, feels free to say what he really thinks, rather than having to toe a line set by his backers or party leaders. In any case, it is extraordinarily unusual, and refreshing, to see someone on the Left stop singing the established line and say some things just because they’re true, not because they’re popular with the interests that control the Democrat Party. Usually, the party of authoritarianism marches in the lockstep that it wants to impose upon the country at large. Is it too much to ask that Andrew Cuomo denounce that authoritarianism next? Probably, but we can hope.