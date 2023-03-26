Kamala Harris Goes to Africa. What Could Possibly Go Wrong?

Vice President Kamala Harris landed in Ghana on Sunday morning as part of a seven-day mission to show the flag in the face of a full-court press by China to elbow the United States away from the resource-rich lands of Africa.

“We are looking forward to this trip as a further statement of the long and enduring very important relationship and friendship between the people of the United States and those who live on this continent,” Harris said.

What she didn’t mention is that the Biden Administration is scrambling after China stole a march on the U.S. and has been signing deals right and left on the continent. While Biden was tied up with the war in Ukraine.

Related: Privately, Biden Gripes About Harris Not ‘Rising to the Occasion’

Earlier this month, First Lady Jill Biden made a five-day trip to Namibia and Kenya. This was after China dropped 98% of tariffs on exports from Burundi, Ethiopia, and Niger. China has now allowed dozens of other African countries, including Uganda and Tanzania, to start exporting some of their products duty-free to China.

Ghana, for example, reached a $2 billion deal with a Chinese company to develop roads and other projects in return for access to a key mineral for producing aluminum. Harris arrives in the country bearing no such gifts.

The U.S. is one step behind, and Harris’s job is to make sure African governments don’t forget us.

Washington Post: