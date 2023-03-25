Ray Epps' Lawyer Threatens Tucker Carlson: 'You Didn't See What You Saw on J6 Video — or Else'

The man seen urging people inside the Capitol Building on multiple videos on Jan. 5 and Jan. 6 in 2021, Ray Epps, wasn’t really urging people inside the Capitol, lawyers tell Fox News’ Tucker Carlson. Instead, you’re believing your own lying eyes. And if you don’t hep-to and apologize for stating what’s on video that was captured on those days, then we’ll sue you.

So goes the gist of the letter sent to Tucker Carlson and Fox News from Epps’ new attorney.

The letter from Epps’s lawfare lawyer, formerly of Perkins Coie, to Carlson claims, “the fanciful notions that Mr. Carlson advances on his show regarding Mr. Epps’s involvement in the January 6th insurrection are demonstrably (and already proven to be) false.”

The “proof” suggesting that Epps didn’t do what he was seen doing was not provided. We’d all love to see that. The January 6 Committee’s private meeting with Epps, during which Adam Kinzinger fluffed him and granted him absolution, isn’t proof, actually. And his then-former FBI agent-attorney doesn’t absolve Epps of suspicions that he may have been a government informant of some kind on January 6, either.

This legal howler isn’t meant just for Carlson; it’s a narrative directive to a compliant media from the man who brought you Media Matters. And now David Brock’s other group, Facts First, has a stable of lawyers willing to tie people up in court for years in a legal war of attrition. They don’t call it lawfare for nothing.

And it’s working.

The question is, what would one have to disavow about Ray Epps to comply with the Democrats’ “shut up or we’ll sue you” demand?

Recommended: Seattle Fire Chief Accused of Helping BLM and Antifa Take Over CHAZ During ‘Summer of Love’

For one, that Ray Epps didn’t encourage a breach of the Capitol Building the night before the Trump speech and was immediately outed as a “Fed! Fed! Fed! Fed!”

This is the only Jan 6 participant Adam Kinzinger will defend! Still not arrested… pic.twitter.com/v7nOggQUID — Darren J. Beattie 🌐 (@DarrenJBeattie) June 9, 2022

One must ignore the fact that Epps told everyone that he traveled across the country to see President Trump’s speech, but he didn’t. He later claimed he was also concerned about his son’s welfare in coming to the Capitol and thought Antifa would start something. Instead, Epps was at the West entrance to the Capitol Building grounds, seemingly starting something. He is seen on video whispering into the ear of a person who then took down barricades.

Those barricades served an important purpose; they denoted the no-go zone outside the Capitol. When Trump’s speech was over and hundreds of people went into the area, they were suddenly and officially “trespassing.” Ray Epps and the barricade removers helped that happen.

Ray Epps was included on an FBI BOLO announcement and then removed six months later.

Meet FBI Agent Ray Epps, who encouraged Trump supporters to go into the Capitol on J6. Notice his pic was on the FBI "most wanted" list – until the Fed realized who he was then deleted it. Oopsie https://t.co/EDdpdaCNn2 pic.twitter.com/TucZE1eOuA — Nikki TwoRavens 🇺🇲 (@gypsy_norris) June 13, 2022

Later, the January 6 Committee spoke to Epps and assured Americans he was an ally. So, did we not see what we saw Ray Epps do? Is there another explanation for his activities?

Why did Epps keep urging people to go inside the Capitol when he did not go inside the building himself? If this was such a moral imperative, why didn’t he do it?

There was more evidence to suggest wrongdoing by Ray Epps than many people who were arrested following January 6. Enrique Tarrio, the leader of the Proud Boys, wasn’t even in Washington, D.C., that day and was still arrested.

This week in the Proud Boy trial, we found out that an FBI informant was advising the defense lawyer’s team. The prosecution — the feds — finally told the defense at the last moment before the person was to testify. This was on top of indications that they’d destroyed evidence, but the judge just took their word for it.

There’s bad faith all around by the feds.

The man known as Baked Alaska, who is heard on video calling Epps a “fed,” told Revolver News that he’d been called by the FBI the day before he left to go to Washington. He told them he wouldn’t talk to them without a warrant. But when he got to D.C., Epps followed him. “I then was weirded out by Epps and told him to go away as I walked away from him,” he wrote to the news website. “But Epps kept following me around!!”

His attorney thinks Epps might have been a plant for the feds.

My attorney thinks it’s possible Epps was monitoring me via the feds.” He then says “Epps showed up in a previous video I streamed at the Phoenix Stop the Steal event, walked by, and said something which I don’t remember the interaction at all.”

But the letter sent to Carlson et. al. demanded that Carlson in effect deny what’s in the video and stop asking if Epps is a fed. If he doesn’t, they’ll sue Carlson and Fox News for defamation and invasion of privacy.

Here’s what Carlson said about Epps. Watch the latest video at foxnews.com

If you’d like to know what else I think about this legal letter, then please sign up for PJ Media VIP. Exclusive content, podcasts, and our live streams await you as a VIP member. And things that we hope won’t put us on an FBI list.

Sign up for PJ Media VIP today, and for a limited time, use code SAVEAMERICA for 40% off your annual membership. Your membership helps us continue to tell the truth without fear of cancelation — which is exactly what the speech code enforcers want.