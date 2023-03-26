Florida Doctor Stripped of Board Certification for COVID 'Misinformation'

A Florida doctor was recently defrocked over his affinity for ivermectin, proving the biomedical state’s tentacles are entrenched even in the reddest of states.

Via The Floridian:

The American Board of Family Medicine (ABFM) has stripped the certification of Florida Doctor John Littell. Littell, a U.S. Army veteran and Family Physician made headlines for using Ivermectin to treat over 3000 Covid-19 patients. I got disciplined for giving Ivermectin which got a young mom out of the hospital in three days when she would have died,” said Dr Littell speaking outside a meeting of the Sarasota Memorial Hospital Board.

First of all, let’s get the ivermectin nonsense out of the way. Unlike the COVID-19 mRNA shots, ivermectin is a fully safe and effective drug, to borrow a phrase from the Public Health™. 3.7 billion doses of ivermectin have been administered over the last thirty years, making it one of the most widely used drugs in world history. It is on the World Health Organization’s list of essential medicines, meaning every doctor should have it on hand at all times because it’s so damn useful.

Among other applications, ivermectin has noted antiviral properties. COVID-19 is a virus. Numerous studies from respected institutions have demonstrated a clinical benefit from the use of ivermectin in COVID-19 patients, such as this study from the American College of Chest Physicians:

Two hundred eighty patients, 173 treated with ivermectin and 107 without ivermectin, were reviewed… Mortality was significantly lower in the ivermectin group (13.3% vs 24.5%; OR, 0.47; 95% CI, 0.22-0.99; P < .05), an 11.2% (95% CI, 0.38%-22.1%) absolute risk reduction, with a number needed to treat of 8.9 (95% CI, 4.5-263).

Ivermectin, despite the deceitful propaganda campaign by the Food and Drug Administration, is not “horse paste.” It is used in veterinary medicine just as it is used in human medicine, again owing to its widespread usefulness and stunning safety record.

You are not a horse. You are not a cow. Seriously, y'all. Stop it. https://t.co/TWb75xYEY4 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) August 21, 2021

At any rate, even if the efficacy of ivermectin for treating COVID-19 is disputed, using a safe drug in an all-out effort to help ailing patients is not grounds for weeding out a doctor.

The Floridian continues:

“ABFM has determined that your Public Channels contain false, inaccurate and misleading statements constituting health misinformation and disinformation about COVID-19, the COVID-19 vaccine, and the effort of public health officials to address the COVID-19 pandemic through vaccination and other mitigation measures,” the letter states. In the letter, “Professional Specialist” Andrea D. Back writes Littell violated Board Guidelines including “competence”, “a commitment to lifelong learning”, “honesty with the public” and “refraining from disruptive behavior in a healthcare environment”. Back writes Littell violated these guidelines by making “false and misleading claims” on his Rumble channel and website.

These people are hilariously terrified by Rumble and Substack. They often use an opponent’s presence on one of these alternative platforms as de facto proof of their guilt as a thought criminal. Their inability to regulate speech on these platforms with the same iron fist with which they purge blasphemous content on Facebook and Twitter is a source of endless anxiety for them.