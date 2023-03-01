Pro-Life OB-GYN Group BANNED From American College of OB-GYNs Orwellian 'Building Bridges' Conference

The American Association of Pro-life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG) was excluded from a conference near Washington, D.C., sponsored by the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Council on Resident Education. The conference focuses on the best way to train doctors.

In true Orwellian fashion, the conference’s overarching theme is “Building Bridges.” It seems the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists conference organizers wish pro-life doctors would simply take a flying leap off the nearest bridge into the Potomac. The easiest way to strategically terminate babies is to terminate the careers of the doctors who would defend the weakest and most innocent among us.

This is part of a disturbing and growing trend. Doctors who rely on educational certifications from formerly prestigious credentialing medical associations are being threatened with a form of de-platforming. The loss of needed certifications can destroy a medical career. It has a chilling effect on open and free discussion and honest patient treatment.

In the face of this dismissal of unborn life, doctors and medical students who don’t conform, or at least don’t remain silent about being pro-life, may lose their ability to practice medicine if radical groups like the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists get their way in silencing them. State medical boards rely on input from these third-party associations to help determine who is fit to practice medicine. Prestige and promotion are often tied to such training and certification.

The overturning of Roe v. Wade has energized attempts to punish pro-life doctors using various state licensing boards and continuing education programs. The claim is that doctors who go against the medical association’s position are spreading “misinformation,” that most weasely of weasel words.

If you disagree with their purported medical theories and don’t believe, to use the classic German classification, that there is such a thing as “life unworthy of life,” you shouldn’t be allowed to freely practice medicine or even be exposed to the pro-life position as a doctor in training. California is one place where this is being pushed, and pro-life doctors around the country are worried about their careers if they speak up.

The Building Bridges crowd is now busy building their little Potemkin village on the Potomac. Step one, ban those who disagree with you from participating. Step two, declare a medical consensus. Step three, silence and undermine the licensing status of those you locked out of steps one and two.

For these arrogant medical radicals associated with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists, it is the woke way or the highway. All training must be done with blinders on. Students are to see nothing and hear nothing but the party line.

Unfortunately, step four, forcing the public to trust the medical community, is harder to enforce. The way the medical establishment handled the pandemic treatments, lockdowns, and vaccine mandates has not left them covered in glory. As more and more government emails come out, they show that politics in Washington guided the medical response more than facts on the ground.

The medical establishment has experienced a noticeable decline in trust and credibility. This new clown show on the Potomac only adds more evidence that these radicalized medical associations are not to be trusted to treat the public with any sense of fair play or integrity.

During the pandemic, doctors were pressured to remain silent about legitimate medical questions, practices, and procedures. It worked so well that segments of the medical establishment at the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists now want to use the same technique to silence and marginalize pro-life doctors. If they succeed, only old-school doctors will be practicing medicine, rather than ideology, on their patients going forward.

Dr. Christina Francis, CEO of the banned pro-life medical group, said the event’s organizers are “afraid for students and residents and for their medical educators to be exposed to any… position on abortion other than their radical position.”

She said, “This is a conference for physicians who are educating the next generation of OBGYNs. We’ve exhibited at this conference for the last 15 years…This is especially dangerous for medical students and residents.”

She offered to debate the head of the organization running the conference, Dr. Maureen Phipps. There is no word so far that she has taken up the challenge. Dr. Francis shouldn’t hold her breath. She might turn as blue as the babies misfit medical doctors are ready, willing, and able to poison or dismember in the name of progress.

The American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists Council on Resident Education is an embarrassing disgrace, a product of scientific learning without any reasonable ethical foundation. As the saying goes, when architects go bad, you can always plant ivy. When doctors go bad, you can only bury their dead.