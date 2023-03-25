Ms. Raichik Goes to Washington: Libs of TikTok Creator Visits AOC’s Office Over Rep’s Lies

Chaya Raichik, the creator of the popular Libs of TikTok account on Twitter, went to Congress Thursday to confront Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). Raichik said the congresswoman lied about her during a recent Congressional hearing. So, “I went to her office today to set the record straight,” tweeted Raichik.

.@AOC lied about me in a committee hearing. I went to her office today to set the record straight: pic.twitter.com/wy0u6y8EyG — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 23, 2023

Fox News reported that Libs of TikTok posted content online showing that doctors at Boston Children’s Hospital were offering “gender-affirming hysterectomies” to young girls who identified as transgender. AOC asserted the evidence of the hospital’s transgender hysterectomies was “false information,” that led to “real life harassment and ultimately a bomb threat” for the hospital.

Raichik posted a Heritage Foundation video of her visiting AOC’s office while wearing a “Ban TikTok” shirt. When a staffer answered her knock and Raichik asked if the congresswoman was in, the clearly uncomfortable staffer replied in the negative. “Is the person who’s in charge of her tech policy in?” Raichik asked next. The staffer replied, “No, do you need a card?” Raichik explained the reason for her visit. “So, basically, she lied about me on the House floor a couple weeks ago, so I just wanted to ask her why she lied about me.”

Apparently startled at the accusation, however, the staffer interrupted before Raichik was done speaking to demand, “Are you guys recording?” She then added, “Okay, give me one second,” and quickly slammed the door on Raichik. You will be unsurprised to find out Raichik did not, in fact, get to explain to AOC what the facts were.

Raichik ultimately wrote a note for AOC and stuck it on the congresswoman’s wall of sticky notes. It read, “Dear AOC, please don’t lie about American citizens. Love, Chaya.”

The Libs of TikTok creator interpreted AOC’s no-show as fearful avoidance of the confrontation. “I don’t think we’re going to get to talk to her,” she said after the staffer disappeared. “We don’t — I don’t know if she’s in or not, but I think that that door slam was really telling. So I don’t think they want to talk to us.” Later, she made her opinions more explicit in comments Friday to Fox’s Tucker Carlson.

“I absolutely had no expectations for her to own up to it. I went to her office, and I was ready to sit down with her and get to the bottom of this and explain it. And I don’t know if she was in the office or not, but I know she cowered away,” Raichik told Carlson. She said AOC used her Congressional status at the hearing to pressure Big Tech platforms to censor critics. Multiple Democrats — and the Biden White House — have also pushed tech platforms to increase censorship.

“I don’t think she would ever face me or ever have a discussion about it,” Raichik explained. “But I — as an American citizen — I don’t appreciate being defamed in front of millions of people. So I wanted to confront her, and she cowered.”