The Fringe with Megan Fox, Episode 125: 'Why Are Republicans So Wimpy?' With Chris Queen

By Megan Fox 1:56 AM on March 25, 2023
PJ Media editor Chris Queen investigated the bill in Georgia that claimed to ban gender transitions on minors. What he found is going to make you pretty mad. Why are Republicans so bad at writing legislation with teeth? We’re going to get into that on today’s podcast and also why the birds of spring are driving us both crazy!

Chris’s column is below, so give that a read when you can. We also get into the problems with the justice system in America, including breaking news about the January 6th defendants and lots of other topics. We just couldn’t stop! There’s so much going on right now it’s tough to keep up. Tune in for a fun and extra-long podcast!

Megan Fox

Megan Fox is an award-winning journalist, broadcaster, and author of Believe Evidence; the death of due process from Salome to #MeToo. and Shut Up! The Bizarre War that One Public Library Waged Against the First AmendmentFor media inquiries, praise, or hate mail please contact [email protected] or contact @MeganFoxWriter on Twitter, @MeganFox on Gab, and her Author Page on Facebook

Tags: CONSERVATISM
