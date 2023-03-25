Child Sexual Abuse: 13-Year-Old Drag Queen Gyrates for Pervy, Leering Crowd

In the Gospels, Jesus Christ said, “It is impossible that scandals should not come: but woe to him through whom they come. It were better for him, that a millstone were hanged about his neck, and he cast into the sea, than that he should scandalize one of these little ones” (Luke 17:1-2). Watching the video of a 13-year-old drag queen gyrating suggestively on stage for a mob of ecstatically cheering perverts—ahem, adults—made me think a few millstones seemed to be in order.

A 13-year-old drag queen performs at an event as adults cheer him on pic.twitter.com/ovzpR22jvP — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 24, 2023

Libs of TikTok shared the video of the 13-year-old boy in a slinky, skimpy dress and tall boots performing a very suggestive dance to a crowd of cheering adults. The young boy then pranced up and down in an exaggerated model walk that would have been unappealing from a grown woman, but was downright disturbing from a teen boy.

I don’t know about you, but I call that performance child sexual abuse.

This 13-year-old drag queen is just one of thousands—if not millions—of young Americans who are victims of the hyper-sexualized LGBTQ+ insanity of the radical left. For instance, PJ Media’s Megan Fox wrote an excellent but sobering piece this week about Jazz Jennings, a “transgender” child who became famous after his mother “transitioned” him from boy to girl at the extremely young age of five.

Jazz is a particularly sad story to me because he never even made that choice for himself (any normal person would admit that a child of five cannot decide to switch to the opposite sex). There are people who are lied to and pressured into transgenderism, but Jazz literally had that disastrous decision made for him. I wonder if it’s a similar situation for the unnamed teen drag queen above? Who decided he should perform that way? What circumstances or pressures were present?

From Megan Fox:

There are a lot of deeply disturbing and unlikeable members of the trans cult. Jazz Jennings is not one of them. He was transitioned by his mother at the tender age of five. By the age of eleven, Jazz was on puberty blockers. At 17, even though a minor, Jazz underwent multiple genital surgeries to remove his penis and have it inverted. This process was botched and several attempts were made to remedy it, but the reduced size of Jazz’s penis due to years on puberty blockers made an already brutal surgery even worse. Jazz has since suffered from mental illness, rapid weight gain, pain, constant reflux, a lack of sex drive, an inability to orgasm, and anxiety…Jazz has now broken down (on camera, of course) and spilled his heart to his mother that, despite it all, he doesn’t feel like himself. It is a moment many of us saw coming but hoped for the sake of this severely traumatized and abused child wouldn’t. God help everyone involved in this unspeakable crime that was done to this innocent person who is suffering in front of us all.

God help all the young lives so tragically damaged by crazy leftist ideology.