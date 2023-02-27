The Morning Briefing: Score Another One for the Tinfoil Hat COVID 'Disinformation' Crowd

Top O’ the Briefing

ANNOUNCEMENT: Beginning today, our very own VodkaPundit Stephen Green and I will begin doing our VIP Gold live chat “Five O’Clock Somewhere,” three days a week. Rather than one day drinking marathon every Thursday, we will now be doing one-hour(ish) sessions every Monday, Thursday, and Friday. We will be live at 3:00 PM EST for the next two weeks and then 4:00 PM Eastern after the time changes. We began doing this in April of 2020 as a way to entertain our VIP Gold friends for a few weeks during the pandemic. It took on a life of its own and we’re about to celebrate our third anniversary. We talk about everything. Seriously. We also have guests from around the Mothership like Larry O’Connor, Kurt Schlichter, Kira Davis, Ed Morrissey, and Cam Edwards, to name a few.

The link will be on the homepage before we go live. We’d love to see some new faces on the new days. If you aren’t a VIP member yet, you can subscribe here and use KRUISERMB for a 25% discount. I’m not sure what our day drinking commitment is for the new schedule, but Mr. Green and I try to never disappoint.

With that bit of business taken care of, let us move on to the “We told you so,” portion of today’s Briefing. Us crazy rightwing nutjobs keep getting proven to have been correct about, well, everything, when it comes to COVID. Rick has some news that I am sure Team Biden was hoping would go largely unnoticed over the weekend:

The U.S. Energy Department has concluded that the COVID-19 pandemic most likely arose from a laboratory leak, according to a classified report recently provided to the White House and several members of Congress. Previously, the Energy Department was undecided on the pandemic’s origins. The new information appeared as an update to a classified 2021 report by Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines’s office. The U.S. intelligence community has yet to form a consensus on how the pandemic started. The FBI and the Energy Department favor the lab leak theory while four other intelligence agencies believe in the zoonotic transmission theory. Two agencies are undecided.

I would guess (just a guess though) that the agencies that don’t subscribe to the lab leak theory are being guided by politics more than the evidence at hand. Some might say that it is reckless to speculate like that but, hey, I’m an opinion guy, not a journalist. And those of us over here on Fauci Skeptic Island are on a roll lately, aren’t we?

Of course, we can’t really gloat, given all of the crap that we had to put up with to get to this point. Two-plus years of government-funded gaslighting can wear down even the hardiest among us after a while. It wasn’t just the mental grind of it all either. Those of us in conservative media were being dealt financial blows by the “follow the science” censors.

My RedState colleague Bob Hoge has an excellent post about some of the Republican reaction to the news, including this from the freshman senator from Missouri:

Fauci knew this immediately but dismissed it because of funding for the Wuhan lab. We know what happened next — when Fauci spoke Big Tech censored. I exposed this collusion as AG and I'll work to ensure this type of censorship never happens again. https://t.co/rNtRU7ASSn — Eric Schmitt (@Eric_Schmitt) February 26, 2023

Many on the left have been lobbying for some “COVID forgiveness.” Just pretend the lying, the cover-ups, and the censorship didn’t happen. Sorry, there will be no Kumbaya moment. There are a great many of us in this country who won’t be satisfied until we see Anthony Fauci perp-walked and deposited behind bars. Toss everyone who became a Fauci cultist and worshipped him in there too.

We are all aware that we’re still getting played by the government. The COVID rot runs deep and those involved are working 24/7 to prevent being exposed any further. What we’ve found out thus far is surely only the tip of the tip of the COVID corruption iceberg.

They are going to find out that none of this is simply going to go away. The people whose lives were upended and ruined aren’t in a forgiving mood. There is hell to pay, and it’s been accruing interest and penalties since the middle of March 2020.

This is a perfect starting point for culling some bureaucratic dead weight, especially at the federal level.

Not that there’s ever a bad time for that.

