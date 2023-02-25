WHO Investigating Bird Flu Outbreak in Cambodia

As reported previously by PJ Media’s Rick Moran, the WHO kicked 2023 off with fearmongering over bird flu. I speculated about whether the numerous U.S.-funded biolabs scattered throughout the world could be performing gain-of-function research to increase bird flu’s infectivity and/or severity.

Now the WHO is sounding the alarm over a string of human infections in Cambodia, indicating that the virus has made the jump.

Via NBC:

The World Health Organization said Friday that it is investigating two human cases of bird flu in Cambodia, after an 11-year-old girl died this week and her father also tested positive for the H5N1 strain. An outbreak of bird flu first observed in 2021 has been circulating around the world, including in the United States, where nearly 58.5 million birds from commercial and backyard flocks have been wiped out since last February, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The WHO has not identified the bird vector that reportedly passed the virus to the girl who died but cryptically notes on its website that avian flu viruses “have the potential to mutate to increase transmissibility among humans.”

Assuming the bird-to-human transmission in this case was natural and not the result of lab tinkering, you can be sure the WHO and its funders (like Bill Gates via his “nonprofit” foundation) will be isolating that strain to learn more about how it made the jump — for “research” purposes, of course, not to manufacture a new bioweapon.