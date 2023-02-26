Washington State Dems Want 'Minority Report' Commission to Destroy Conservative Wrong-Think

The regime is not pleased. Therefore, Washington State Democrats, led by Gov. Jay Inslee, proposed a new law to root out and smother the opinions, thoughts, and ideas of people who engage in wrong-think, to stop “early signs of radicalization.” And when they find them, to “develop a public health-style response.”

Welcome to the Washington State Democrats’ proposed Minority Report Commission, where people drunk with power propose to kill ideas before someone does something “radical,” such as writing their legislators, protesting at school board meetings, disobeying vaccine mandates, refusing to wear masks, or objecting to sexualizing school children.

Democrats who proposed this assault on free society call it the “domestic violent extremism commission,” but it bears all the hallmarks of the movie Minority Report. In the film, gifted “Pre-Cog” cops enforce “pre-crime” and kill people, or in the case of Washington State, kill ideas before they can be spread.

Democrats proposed House Bill 1333 to establish a new commission, made up of racial groups, the FBI, state lawmakers, the ACLU, and the Anti-Defamation League, to pass judgment on the ideas of people, which they perceive to be disinformation and misinformation. Washington State’s far-Left Attorney General Bob Ferguson would oversee the proposed commission.

The state says that these “conspiratorial narratives motivate extremists.” Under Washington state law, residents will now be classified as domestic terrorists if they protest school board meetings, Drag Queen Story Hour Events, and the outcome of elections, according to the… https://t.co/eV7gdURF0O — Katie Daviscourt🇺🇸 (@KatieDaviscourt) February 16, 2023

Washington far-Left Democrats, including AG Ferguson, held a hearing on the bill on Thursday of last week, a day when it snowed throughout the area. As Katie Daviscourt reported, during the hearing, Ferguson’s office and the Anti-Defamation League stated that being anti-mask, anti-vaccine, anti-critical race theory, and anti-grooming were tantamount to domestic terrorism.

This has the Democratic Party’s and FBI’s, but I repeat myself, fingerprints all over it. According to FBI whistleblowers, the Bureau intentionally “artificially inflat[ed] statistics about domestic violent extremism in the nation,” a U.S. House of Representatives Judiciary Commission report stated. “Whistleblowers have described how FBI leadership is pressuring line agents to reclassify cases as domestic violent extremism even if the matter does not meet the criteria.” The report also stated that FBI agents were “misrepresenting the scale of domestic violent extremism nationwide by categorizing January 6th-related investigations as organic cases stemming from local field offices, instead of all related to one single incident. In both ways, the FBI is fueling the Biden Administration’s narrative that domestic violent extremism is the biggest threat to our nation.”

And Washington State is all-in on the farce.

If the bill passes — and we obviously urge a “no” vote — it would be open to representatives from:

The FBI

Homeland Security

Lawmakers from the “two largest caucuses” of each chamber to ensure one-sided Democrat power

The Attorney General’s Office

The ACLU

The Anti-Defamation League

The Public Health Department

Others with “relevant experience” would be consulted on an as-needed basis.

The commission would also include six members from among these “communities:”

Black/African American

Muslim

Jewish

Asian

Sikh

Latino

LGBTQ

Refugee

Tribal

Since the Minority Report Commission, and I’m sticking with that name, would be overseen by and provided with staff from the attorney general’s office, the “public health style response” to such “extremism” is likely to end up with men with guns showing up at your door, as Canada did with Pastor Artur Pawlowski. Count on it.

Indeed, the AG’s office is tasked under the bill with “arranging meetings and developing meeting agendas.” And the Washington State Minority Report Commission would evaluate “current legal tools, both civil and criminal, and make recommendations for potential new legislation and regulations to address domestic violent extremism.”

Reminder: this is the same bunch who watched Antifa and BLM take over swaths of the city and try to murder police officers by blocking and gluing doors and setting their precinct headquarters on fire. And it’s the same bunch who released prisoners, including the worst sexual predators.

But, sure — people trying to stop puberty blockers from being given to their kids at school are the problem.

This isn’t so much a commission of peers as a veneer of peers to give the AG’s office carte blanche to come after disliked people for potentially acting out on political beliefs.

Washington’s Minority Report Commission would identify “community-led and evidence-based solutions to combat disinformation and misinformation, address early signs of radicalization.” Sort of like the Stasi.

And the bill would allow the Washington Minority Report Commission to collect data on the people whose ideas they don’t like. The bill states, “future data-tracking recommendations around domestic violent extremism, including how data is collected, what triggers data collection, and how to ensure data is not disproportionately used against black, indigenous, and people of color communities or other communities.” In other words, the Left proposes to array minority communities against white people for wrong-thinking and then siccing the guys with guns on them.

The three-page bill leaves many details to fill in. I wonder who’s going to do that?

The Democrats seek to destroy wrong-think before it happens with their Minority Report Commission; this bill should be given the same treatment.