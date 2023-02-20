Parents Battling to Keep Perverts Locked up on Washington's 'Pedophile Island' Are Told, 'Too Bad'

Parents in Washington state trying to keep the worst of the worst sex perverts from being released to a home within view of their kids’ school bus stop and daycare have filled town halls and inboxes to keep these unfixable weirdos locked up. I told you about the issue recently in PJ Media. But the reaction by one victim’s advocate to parents at a recent town hall meeting was more than a bit confusing. It was basically a version of “thanks for the tax money, it sucks to be you, and you’re on your own.”

Let’s stipulate that responsible parents in a woke state these days are beset with a series of bad choices. They’re in a maze, every turn seems to lead to a dead end, and the parents are the rats.

Related: West Coast, Messed Coast™: The Complete and Utter Failure of ‘No Bail’ for Criminals

On one hand, if you openly accuse anyone in government of endangering your kids by letting out perverts, you risk being arrested by an FBI SWAT team. Or the media caricatures you as a religious right-wing wackadoodle-doo. Or you could lose your job or business because the media caricatures you, or your kids could lose their friends. Or you’re dismissed as anti-something unseemly because something was in the media, but they’re pretty sure you’re a member of Al Qaeda, Angry Parent Franchise.

On the other hand, parents are surrounded by government lawyers who say it is perfectly safe — for them anyway — to release sex perverts from a remote island where they’ve been banished to be placed in a home in a rural Tenino, Wash., neighborhood they either don’t live in or ever plan to.

They’re all part of the same woke mob that conspires to teach kids about sexual perversions and expects parents to sit down and shut up. They believe that moms and dads are not responsible enough to know if their kids went to Planned Parenthood for an abortion, to the doctor for a clot shot, or to the sex clinic to get shot up with puberty blockers. The state is the new sheriff in town, bucko.

So here they were at a town hall meeting in Enumclaw, Wash., that some of the key players involved in this travesty refused to attend. However, the same woke government apparatchiks who think they own your kids were now there to tell parents that, actually, it’s up to the parents to keep their children safe. That’s what parents and concerned citizens thought they were doing, naturally.

Martha Maginniss, who just a few days ago was a “victim advocate at King County Sexual Assault Resource Center” before she reportedly lost her job, told the gasping group of parents that “the onus of keeping your kids safe is on you. You need to talk to your kids — you need to open a dialogue with your children. Keep them safe.” Fair enough. Naturally, parents are responsible for their children, which is why they attended the meeting and pay taxes to pay for cops and others to keep sex perverts away from their children. Apparently, Maginniss’s job is to create more victims for whom she can advocate.

Related: ‘Worst of the Worst’ Sex Predators Are Being Released From Washington State’s Pedophile Island

Tenino Mayor Wayne Fournier told PJ Media that this is worse than a NIMBY situation. “[T]his facility is being forced on [neighbors]. It’s important that everyone understands this isn’t a matter of rehabilitative transitional housing that aims to reintegrate reformed individuals back into society,” he said. “[T]his is the warehousing of civilly committed sexually violent predators [SVPs] indefinitely, these SVP’s have been deemed likely to re-offend and the state is shifting the responsibility for their confinement to a private for-profit business that is employing minimally trained, minimum wage workers to babysit them in an unsecured house.”

And it gets worse, Fournier says. Current state law requires that “every community will be getting a similar facility if something isn’t done.”

Indeed, as YouTuber and longtime political observer Glen Morgan of We the Governed reported, Washington’s legislature changed the law at the behest of the Democrats during COVID-19 when the Capitol Building had been barricaded to keep out voters.

The owner of the facility is a former Washington State Department of Social and Health Services employee, according to Morgan. In addition to being across the street from a school bus stop and near daycare, the facility is also near a children’s playground.