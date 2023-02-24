LOL: White House Official Shares Tweet From ‘Biden Showered With His Daughter’

Deputy Press Secretary Andrew Bates was the subject of ridicule this week after he retweeted a video from an account mocking Joe Biden.

XStrategies LLC senior digital strategist and former Daily Caller social media supervisor Greg Price shared a video of White House press secretary Karine Jean-Piere, and Bates reshared it, but Price changed his account name to “Joe Biden Showered With His Daughter,” which then appeared under the video on Bates’s timeline.

The name change was in reference to one of the more salacious details in the diary of Joe Biden’s daughter. Ashley Biden revealed some shocking allegations, including that Joe used to take inappropriate showers with her as a child.