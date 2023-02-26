WATCH: Mayor Pete's Press Secretary Tells Press They Can't Record in Public

A press secretary in the employ of Secretary of Transportation Mayor Pete informed reporters on a public street in broad daylight that they weren’t allowed to record her for reasons she never fully explained.

Via The Independent (UK):

Pete Buttigieg’s press secretary asked a media crew to stop filming her as she felt it was “a little bit aggressive.” Conservative youth group Turning Points [sic] were asking if the transport secretary will apologise for the “slow response.” The encounter happened while Buttigieg was visiting East Palestine in the aftermath of a train derailment which has impacted the community. While the politician ignored the questions and entered a building, his press secretary said she would be happy to speak to them, but off-camera.

Of course, the corporate media has to mention the irrelevant detail of the political orientation of the reporter. Also, The Independent frames the exchange in a favorable light for Mayor Pete by narrating that his press secretary “asked” the journalist to stop filming her.

Watch the video for yourself and decide whether she was “asking” or “instructing.”

WATCH: Sec. Pete Buttigieg's team FREAKS OUT when asked why it took him almost 3 weeks to come and speak to residents of East Palestine. His press secretary BEGS reporter to turn off the cameras. Source: Savanah Hernandez @ Frontlines Show pic.twitter.com/IKatLEunbs — Maine Republican Patriot Cory Reynolds (@RepublicanCoryR) February 24, 2023

This woman either doesn’t understand the function of a press secretary (not to mention the First Amendment) or, more likely, she’s trying to hide from the disinfecting sunlight because she knows how badly her boss’s whole public image is tarnished by his failures.

In perhaps the cringest portion, at several points throughout the video, a portly White Knight swoops in to rescue the damsel-in-distress from the evil questions regarding her boss’s disinterest in doing his job. This enables her to assume the role of the assailed victim, which she does when she tells the reporter that her filming is “aggressive.”