The Morning Briefing: The Physician of the Future—Dumber, Woker, and More Likely to Kill You

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Tuesday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Bethany really thought that the vest she made out of healing crystals would have been a bigger hit at the monthly Mendocino Cat Fancy meetup.

A couple of stories have popped recently that don’t inspire hope for the competency of the next generation of American physicians. As if we already didn’t have enough about the future to make us worry.

The first that caught my eye was a video that Ben shared at the beginning of the month in a post titled: Medical Schools Sacrifice Entry Standards at Altar of Racial Equity.

Prominent law and medical schools are throwing standardized entrance exams and merit out of the window to keep affirmative action alive long past its expiration date.

Leftists will no doubt say I object to this because I’m a knuckle-dragging conservative racist. While it’s true that I’ve never bought into the whole “standardized tests are culturally and racially biased” canard, it’s because I think is actually more racist than the racism it purports to be highlighting.

I’m just saying that an across-the-board lowering of entrance standards for medical school MIGHT be fraught with unpleasant consequences. Maybe I’m old fashioned, but I think it should be more difficult to become a physician, not easier.

Yeah, I have trust issues when it comes to the medical profession. Ben has some interesting comments on the overall state of healthcare in the United States at the end of his post. I highly recommend reading them.

Catherine wrote a post yesterday that has some real head-scratching stuff in it:

Harvard Medical School (HMS) is focused on protecting health — by putting “climate change” ideology in its M.D. curriculum. Because after fifty years of failed climate doom predictions, as well as recent evidence global warming is a hoax, Harvard is of course following the science… by putting leftist ideology ahead of scientific data. And elites wonder why people don’t trust the medical establishment.

Catherine goes on to cite The Harvard Crimson, which explains that “The new climate change curriculum will examine the impact of climate change on health and health inequality,” and a bunch of other leftist lunacy.

The only health impacted by climate change is the health of American taxpayers’ wallets, which are besieged by the leftists in the federal government who gouge them to prop up the green boondoggle.

So…the fiction that props up the biggest grift in America is going to be taught to future physicians at one of the top medical schools in the country.

Comforting, no?

It’s stunning to think that the doctors of tomorrow will be preparing to save lives by studying a fairy tale at what used to be the most respected university in the United States. I don’t want to be rushed to a hospital in my later years and be assigned a youthful physician who has a blank stare and is more interested in whether I have solar or wind power than what’s ailing me.

Early on in the education indoctrination push in America (which I wrote about in Don’t Let the Hippies Shower), it was clear that the people at the top knew that they were pushing an agenda that was full of b.s. It’s been going on for so long now, however, that I think that they all believe their own lies. It’s an infinity loop of prevarication over in Prog Land. They’ve reinforced their lies so many times that they accept them as truth.

Those who originally orchestrated leftist indoctrination in academia (seriously, read my book) have turned out an army of brainwashed foot soldiers to take over for them, so we’re only going to see things get worse.

One thing is certain: I’m all-in on being a health nut now. I don’t want to expire at the hands of Dr. Woke.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

Dogs having fun with a balloon.. 🎈 pic.twitter.com/2qQAulSCvV — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) February 13, 2023

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. No, ‘Ageism’ Isn’t to Blame for People’s Issues with Madonna and Joe Biden

A List of White Racial Slurs Is Circulating at Auburn

SHOT. TikToker Alleges Massive Cover Up of Train Derailment Environmental Disaster

CHASER. Animals Are Dying Miles From Massive Ohio Railroad Chemical Spill

FABULOUS. Now We Can Rest Easy, We Have a Gay White House Communications Director

Educayshun: Harvard Integrates ‘Climate Change’ in Medical School Curriculum

Double ugh. Techno-Hell: The Rise of the ‘COVID-19 Influencer’

‘He Gets Us’ but Do We Get Him?

The New York Times Has an Embarrassing Epiphany About ‘Gun-free Zones’

Utah Gov to Californians: Stay Home

What’s the Latest in the Battle Between DeSantis and Disney?

Tim Scott and Vivek Ramaswamy Are Considering Runs for President

Berlin University Tells Students Not to Call Cops on Sex Offender. Can You Guess Why?

Prager. What Are Judeo-Christian Values?

Townhall Mothership

Mass Shooting at the Michigan State University Leaves Three Dead; UPDATE: Suspect Is Dead.

Shucks. CNN’s Attempt to Challenge ‘Gutfeld!’ Is Failing Miserably

Two Big Updates on the ‘Objects’ Biden Had Shot Down

OutKick Shreds NYT’s Puff Piece on LeBron James

Supposed expert claims AR-15 can cut a person in half

Cam&Co. 2A activists push back on preemption attack

California points to racist gun control laws in defense of magazine ban

Oh, Canada. Suddenly Canada doesn’t want to be a sanctuary either

Maddow’s ratings are cratering

#NiHao Alert. China’s pushing the envelope all over the world

AOC and the Left Flip Out Over Christian Group’s Ads at Super Bowl

State Department Issues ‘Dire Warning’ to Get Out of Russia Immediately

Jill Biden Earns Fitting New Nickname After Eagles Lose Super Bowl

JEALOUS MUCH? Whiny media libs complained about Gutfeld’s Super Bowl ad

Seth Dillon drops David French with BRUTAL thread about his ‘shrug-shoulders’ approach to censorship

NPR DRAGGED (then dragged some more) for asking if we should continue masking FOREVER in some places

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Inside the GOP Plot to Stop Donald Trump… Or Will He Do the Job Himself?

Should DeSantis Wait to Run for President?

Chuck Schumer Proves How Hard It Is to Boost Biden

Around the Interwebz

Amy Poehler & Tina Fey Announce First Comedy Tour Together

13 addictive Korean dramas to binge right now

8 of the World’s Most Spectacular Caves

Smells Like Onion

Nation’s Girlfriends Admit Absolutely Everything Riding On Valentine’s Day https://t.co/UyTeCxVQvy pic.twitter.com/lP1gGOxGeU — The Onion (@TheOnion) February 14, 2023

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery