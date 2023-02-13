Techno-Hell: The Rise of the 'COVID-19 Influencer'

At the toxic intersection of lockdown politics and social media, a new sort of internet star has risen: the “COVID-19 influencer.”

The now-entrenched “Zero COVID” subculture isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. And they need social media diversion as much as any techno-slave out there.

Hence the “COVID-19 influencer,” whose online activity pertains almost exclusively to COVID-19 fear porn and whom the government has utilized to induce compliance for its various injection and lockdown programs within the population. Via Spectrum News:

Dozens of Twitch streamers, YouTubers and TikTokers are helping the White House as it tries drum up vaccination numbers and combat the scourge of vaccine misinformation being spread on social media… the White House has teamed up with the firm Village Marketing and Made to Save, a national campaign aimed at promoting access to coronavirus vaccines, in using influencers to help with its message.

Related: Moderna CEO at Davos: mRNA Vaccine Factories on Every Continent and Making a Deal With CCP

True believers, though, disseminate the biomedical state’s COVID propaganda for free — while hilariously deluding themselves into believing they are on the side of the downtrodden. Here, an attractive young COVIDian with an anarchy symbol as her name models a brand-new N95 mask for her followers.

Video for @AislingReverdie and others who've asked– here's how I put on my headstrap N95s without the top band showing/fucking up my hair! This may only work for certain hair types, lengths, and cuts, so if you have a different technique for your hair, I'd love to see🫡 pic.twitter.com/5HaUIVfgCm — Ⓐ (@yesallcrops) February 13, 2023

The pro-lockdown, pro-vax-mandate Branch COVIDian fascists insist on unironically branding themselves “antifascists” and “anarchists;” methinks they don’t know what those labels mean. Alas, most of them went to public school, so it’s not surprising that they don’t understand basic political terminology.

Another COVID influencer tactic is to fearmonger about so-called “Long COVID” to maximize the coronavirus terror. This is done to diminishing returns, but not for lack of trying.

📍THE PANDEMIC CONTINUES—research is now showing that the virus can spread throughout the body and remain lodged in organs. This might offer one clue about the lingering phenomenon of “#LongCovid” and suggest why it will remain a serious problem for https://t.co/S3mGtzHyV1… https://t.co/SCWE6XUDQ9 — Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) February 9, 2023

In case you wondered why Biden's COVID response looks like a eugenics experiment of 350 million Americans, one COVID Advisory Board policy advisor is Zeke Emmanuel. No care for the disabled surviving #LongCovid who he helped to disable & those over 75 are also disposable. pic.twitter.com/AKbynvEkni — Reality Check Marker (@RealCheckMarker) January 27, 2023

(The scientific evidence in support of the “Long COVID” theory is dubious.)

COVID influencers also frequently accuse governments that allow schools and businesses to reopen without restrictions and the public health figures who support those efforts as “eugenicists:”