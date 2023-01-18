Moderna CEO at Davos: mRNA Vaccine Factories on Every Continent and Making a Deal With CCP

As more and more evidence indicates that COVID-19 vaccines were not as “safe and effective” as advertised (in fact, quite the opposite), COVID-19 vaccine manufacturer Moderna’s CEO Stephane Bancel flew to Davos to pontificate at the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) elitist 2023 conference there. Bancel not only wants an mRNA vaccine factory on every continent, but he is also trying to make a deal to sell Moderna COVID vaccines and other mRNA treatments to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP).

Reuters reported that Bancel said during a Davos panel Wednesday that “he would like to have factories making vaccines based on its messenger RNA technology on every continent as the U.S. company prepares to build four facilities.” Bancel was featured in a panel called “State of the Pandemic.” You might have moved on from COVID-19, but some people made too much money off the pandemic, I guess. For instance, Moderna raked in a whopping $18.4 billion from its COVID-19 vaccines in 2022, according to BioSpace, and the company is expected to make at least $5 billion more in 2023.

The majority of those who died from COVID-19 were vaccinated, a new COVID variant is more likely to infect the vaccinated, and the vaccines are now tied to very worrisome side effects like myocarditis and cardiac arrest, but Moderna only wants to expand, Reuters said. Besides its Swiss and American factories, Moderna is set to build factories in Kenya, Britain, Australia, and Canada. African countries were largely skeptical of the COVID vaccines — and, interestingly, they were the least hard-hit by COVID-19, baffling scientists who refuse to see a possible connection between less COVID vaccination and fewer COVID deaths.

Bancel certainly doesn’t want to investigate a possible connection. He told Reuters he was currently negotiating with Communist China to bring Moderna COVID-19 vaccines to the country, as China doesn’t have mRNA COVID vaccines. mRNA technology was by definition considered gene therapy until COVID vaccine controversies. While the CCP only wanted Chinese-made COVID vaccines up till now, another spate of COVID reportedly sweeping China might be Bancel’s chance.

Bancel has discussed factories, COVID-19 vaccines, and other products such as cancer treatments (which can also employ mRNA technology) with Beijing. “What I really want to understand is how do we help the Chinese government as to what are the needs they have from a healthcare standpoint,” he said.

The Moderna CEO hopes to visit China this year, and Reuters reported that Moderna is collaborating with Merck on an experimental mRNA vaccine for melanoma and hopes to apply the same technology to lung cancer and other cancers.

What could go wrong?