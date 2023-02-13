A List of White Racial Slurs Is Circulating at Auburn

Auburn’s Black Student Union recently circulated a list of racial slurs for white people. Campus Reform reports that some of the popular ones include:

“palm people”

“failed abortions”

“deformed dna”

“mockery of humanity”

“bleach demons”

“albino pigs”

“not meant to exist”

“white ‘people’ was just god experimenting.”

If you wish, you can read the full list here. It stretches for seven pages.

Charming. But it does not stop there. One student commented, “Milk Monkies gone (sic) always make me laugh,” while another said, “My favorite is the vanilla villager.” Another wrote (and I quote), “why do palm colored folks think somebody is supporting to step out of their way on the concourse/sidewalk? i’ve just had three men slam into my and I JUST got on campus. finna start body checking.” The document was apparently sent in a GroupMe chat to Auburn’s Black Student Union.

Set aside for a moment the fact that these college students have no grasp of the English language. Or that someone had the time to compile seven pages of racial slurs, as opposed to going to class. It is noteworthy that, had a white student or group compiled such a list, names would have been taken, people would have been expelled, and the “scramble” light at the DOJ would now be flashing. Just noting that such a list is offensive would be considered an act of aggression or racism. Someone will probably accuse me of racism merely for bringing the list to your attention.

Two things are at work here. One is the assertion of power. If one declares oneself to be a victim, then one may do whatever one wants in the name of self-defense or even revenge. And these “victims” are enjoying the more sinister side of power—the ability to abuse and oppress. Second, the Left is constantly itching for a fight. Any reaction to this will be met with swift and severe retribution. People who are embracing the worst side of human nature are essentially saying, “Go ahead. Do something, say something. I dare you.” They are turning into the very thing that they claim to abhor. The entire scenario is designed to bring out the absolute lowest in human behavior on both sides.

So what is to be done? Good question. I wish I had an answer. I would submit that, at its heart, the issue is not so much race but ideology. Race just happens to be an effective delivery system. A cultural missile, if you will. It is the weaponization of people. Someone reading the list above may be tempted to discount all black people based on the behavior of those mentioned above. They may be tempted to throw out the phrase “I’d like to solve the puzzle, Pat,” which has become a common rejoinder on comment boards. It is essentially a way of saying the “n-word” without actually doing so. And while someone might find catharsis in such a phrase or a way to vent frustrations, they must ask themselves if they would say it to Frederick Douglas, Dr. Charles Richard Drew, George Washington Carver, or the Tuskegee Airmen. For that matter, would they say it to Candace Owens, Larry Elder, or Thomas Sowell? Probably not. Do not be led into hatred by those who hate.

As Sun Tzu said in Art of War:

If you know the enemy and know yourself, you need not fear the result of a hundred battles. If you know yourself but not the enemy, for every victory gained you will also suffer a defeat. If you know neither the enemy nor yourself, you will succumb in every battle.

And so we must also keep in mind that what we see here is the politics of power masquerading as race. While such behavior is inexcusable by anyone, it is the product of people who have been taught what to think, and not how. We must also be on guard for those who would tell us what to think—from either side of the aisle.