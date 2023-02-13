TikToker Alleges Massive Cover Up of Train Derailment Environmental Disaster

Last week, a train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, caused a massive explosion and the release of toxic chemicals into the air and the local water supply. Surprisingly, the story has only gotten minimal attention in the mainstream media, despite the environmental catastrophe, and a local TikToker claims that the horrors of the derailment are being covered up and the public is being lied to.

“I see so many people talking about the train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, and all I’m going to ask is that if you do this, you get your facts right,” the woman begins in the video that has gone viral, before explaining that she had friends living in or near the town.

“It is so much worse than what the media is telling any of us,” she continues. “I’m getting reports from people that are down there right now, that they’re literally seeing schools of fish floating down streams, rivers, f—ing dead.”

The TikToker then described a video she got from a friend showing fish floating on top of a river, and that the water has a “pretty chemical rainbow sheen,” even though the public is being told the water has not been contaminated. “The soil’s been contaminated, the f—ing air is contaminated. You literally are about to see some of the worst f—ing health side effects coming out of people in that town.”

CBS Pittsburg confirmed reports of dead fish in area rivers.

Even more troubling is the lack of assistance the town is getting.

“The restaurant that I work at in a whole different state had to donate food to them because we had people from the churches calling to tell us that Red Cross never f—ing came. FEMA never f—ing came. The environmental conservationists still have yet to f—ing come and nobody’s f—ing helping them, meaning all of the f—ing firefighters that were working, get no food, have nothing to help them. Nothing.”

The woman reported that residents who have been displaced have no food, water, or a place to stay.

“It is so much worse than what they’re telling you,” she insisted. “That entire town is basically unlivable now because of the f—ing chemicals. And they’re lying, telling civilians that it’s safe.”

East Palestine just made this fmr woke zoomer go WIDE AWAKE pic.twitter.com/Grj3q96RPL — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) February 13, 2023

Could it really be that FEMA isn’t on site and that the federal government isn’t providing any aid at all? Well, there are no media reports of FEMA being on site, FEMA’s website does not list East Palestine, Ohio, as a disaster they’ve been called in on, and Joe Biden has not made a declaration either.

So, I can’t find anything to disprove what this TikToker claims. Why hasn’t the Biden administration declared this a disaster to allow for federal assistance?

The Biden administration doesn’t seem to be concerned at all. On Monday, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg spoke at the National Association of Counties Conference, and the issue of the derailment never came up.

“It couldn’t be a more exciting time for transportation,” Buttigieg quipped. “It’s had its challenges […] We’ve faced issues from container shipping, to airline cancellations, not we got balloons… but also the best time ever to be working transportation [sic].”

.@SecretaryPete at @NACoTweets: "It couldn't be a more exciting time for transportation. It's had its challenges…We've faced issues from container shipping, to airline cancellations, not we got balloons but also the best time ever to be working transportation." #NACoLeg pic.twitter.com/nAhqahHAhD — CSPAN (@cspan) February 13, 2023

Democrat activist and former state representative Nina Turner is also asking where Buttigieg is:

.@SecretaryPete and @USDOT need to respond to the derailment in East Palestine, OH by tightening regulations on the railroads. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 13, 2023

East Palestine, OH is suffering at the hands of policy decisions that were made to benefit corporate profits. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 13, 2023

It’s been under his purview for two years and it still is. It’s a responsibility. This isn’t a huge systemic change, it’s a simple set of rule changes. — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) February 13, 2023

Aren’t you glad Pete Buttigieg is having fun while the East Palestine, Ohio, community is suffering with no help?