Animals Are Dying Miles From Massive Ohio Railroad Chemical Spill

A 50-car train went off the rails near East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 3, causing evacuations and health scares for the people near the crash site. Some believe the derailment is causing far more ecological damage than the Biden Administration is letting on.

The train was carrying numerous toxic chemicals, many of which spilled, causing massive fires.

Five cars contained chemicals that “are very deadly if inhaled.”

Everyone within a one-mile radius of the crash site was forced to evacuate.

A controlled burn was conducted to avoid further explosions.

East Palestine firefighters now need new gear, including breathing apparatus, due to damage from exposure to the chemicals.

“We basically nuked a town with chemicals so we could get a railroad open,” hazardous materials specialist Sil Caggiano told WKBN News.

Residents have been allowed to move back home though air and water tests are still being conducted by U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

But now, animals in proximity to the chemical-spill nightmare are mysteriously dying.

A registered fox keeper, Taylor Holzer, who lives just outside of the evacuation zone, claims two of his foxes broke their legs trying to run from the derailment. Another got sick and died after the accident.

“Out of nowhere, he just started coughing really hard, just shut down, and he had liquid diarrhea and just went very fast,” says Holzer.

All of his foxes have since become sick, and he believes it’s due to the chemicals in the air.

“Smoke and chemicals from the train, that’s the only thing that can cause it, because it doesn’t just happen out of nowhere,” Holzer deduced. “The chemicals that we’re being told are safe in the air, that’s definitely not safe for the animals or people.”

The massive explosion and poisoning of American citizens should be a much bigger story….why isn’t the media talking about Ohio more? pic.twitter.com/XnemtQxjFz — Alex Stein #99 (@alexstein99) February 12, 2023

A woman from North Lima — just over 10 miles away from the derailment — claimed she should smell the chemicals in the air. She believes the same substances killed all six of her chickens — five hens and one rooster.

“I’m beyond upset and quite panicked, ’cause this, they may be just chickens, but they’re family,” the woman said.

FACT-O-RAMA! With eggs being insanely expensive, five hens are more than family — they’re potential money-makers.

The woman claimed the chickens were fine until the controlled burn.

“My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died,” the woman told a local news outlet.

“If it can do this to chickens in one night, imagine what it’s going to do to us in 20 years,” the sad, chickenless woman continued.

There are also reports of possible widespread water contamination.