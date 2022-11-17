The Morning Briefing: The Post-Red Trickle Mitch McConnell Will Be a Problem for Conservatives

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Theo’s friends always try to make sure he doesn’t drink enough to reach his “Don’t Cry For Me Argentina” at the karaoke bar point.

It would appear that the Republican party has decided to avoid learning any lessons after last week’s election debacle. Or, it has decided to learn the wrong lessons, depending on which tea leaves you’re reading.

I wrote last week that the Republican Party needs an overhaul. Well, it’s not going to get one. The major GOP leadership players who presided over the midterm toilet swirl are all going to remain in place. My gut tells me that this all but guarantees ten years of President Harris, but then it’s still feeling kicked from last week so it might be a little off.

My biggest worry is which Mitch McConnell we’re going to be dealing with going forward.

Yeah, Cocaine Mitch had some shining moments when Trump was in office but his body of work before and after that hasn’t always been something that conservatives celebrate much. I am afraid that we’re not going to like much of what we see from Still Minority Mitch in the next couple of years.

It’s no secret that McConnell isn’t fond of Trump or his supporters. He played along when Trump was president because he’s a classic Beltway opportunist. McConnell is more than likely going to be one of the GOP elites who pushes back against Trump’s new run at the Oval Office though. Lincoln writes that Senate Majority Leader — and thoroughly evil human being — Chuck Schumer feels that there’s an opportunity to work with McConnell and fight the “MAGA” Republicans:

But Trump and the MAGA faithful are facing other challenges. Now that Mitch McConnell is secure in his position as Senate Minority Leader, he is free to hold his ground. Breitbart reported that Majority Leader Chuck Schumer made an appearance on CNN’s “This Morning” on the 14th. During the segment, Schumer said that he had plans to talk with McConnell about “ditching” MAGA Republicans.

Here’s the thing though, the present-day GOP is largely made up of MAGA Republicans. Trump changed the party. Even if he isn’t the nominee for 2024, it will still be people he inspired who move the party forward. If McConnell decides to keep his hissy fit going, he runs the risk of alienating a large voting bloc to the point that it just stays at home and doesn’t vote.

Republicans are teetering on the brink of permanent electoral irrelevance right now. The last thing it needs is a protracted intra-family feud. If Mitch McConnell decides that the party should get its Nelson Rockefeller on and squish the day away, the 2024 election will be far more painful for the right than this recent one was.

Maybe I’m wrong on this, I certainly hope I am. I don’t say that often.

But I think that my gut still functions well even after a good kicking.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

Everything Isn’t Awful

PJ Media

VodkaPundit. Welcome to Twitter 2.0: ‘Extremely Hardcore’

Chinese State Media Pointedly Excludes Biden From List of Key World Leaders Xi Met With

Pence Rebuffs J6 Committee: ‘Congress Has No Right to My Testimony’

Gavin Newsom’s $98 Billion Surplus Went Bye-Bye

The Rise of the Democrat Vote Machine (and How to Beat It)

WATCH: Canada’s Trudeau Gets Publicly Clown-Slapped by Commie Master Xi Jinping

Transgenderism Finds a New Frontier

It’s Free Lunch Time for Transfranciscans in San Francisco

SHOCKER! WaPo Sheepishly Admits the FBI Found No Nuclear Secrets, or Anything Else, in Mar-a-Lago Raid

Judge Blocks Georgia’s Abortion Law but Leaves Personhood Intact

Schumer and McConnell Prepare to Take On MAGA

Walker Campaign Calls Out PACs for ‘Deceptive Fundraising’

“Gulp.” Your Thanksgiving Dinner Will Cost You 20 Percent More This Year Than Last

‘Annuit Cœptis’ Does Not Always Apply

Femininity as Performance Art: the Social Justice™ ‘Womanface’ Moral Dilemma

Joe Biden Just Proved He Fears Donald Trump’s 2024 Candidacy

Portland’s Antifa ‘Justice’ Strikes Again

We Won’t Forget Your Promise, Speaker McCarthy

VDH. Let the Blame Games Begin?

Townhall Mothership

Schlichter. OK, Who Is Getting Fired?

Why GOP Senators Want an Audit of Its Campaign Arm

DeSantis Leads Trump By 18 Points in Hypothetical Poll

John Fetterman Won’t Be Able to Perform Basic Tasks as a Senator

Gun sales surge after Measure 114’s passage

Cam&Co. Attorney breaks down NJ’s latest assault on 2A rights

DeWine allies push for passage of STRONG Ohio gun bill in lame duck session

These people. House Democrat to introduce legislation to stop Trump from running for president

After months of silence, feminist groups publish an open letter in support of Amber Heard

If you can’t beat ’em, join ’em?

Darrell Brooks, the Waukesha Murderer, Sentenced to Over 700 years in Prison

Biden’s Instructions Are Revealed, but What He Says Gets Truly Weird

Progressive ‘Journalists’ Claim Georgia Is Limiting Voting to Celebrate Robert E. Lee – One Problem With That

Mitch McConnell looking forward to working with President Joe Biden on infrastructure

Michelle Obama’s self-help book inspires ‘the most sycophantic book review ever written’

POTUS’ update on NASA’s Artemis program didn’t forget to include some identity politics

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

VodkaPundit, Part Deux. Biden Threatens to Veto Senate Vote Ending COVID Emergency

Here Come the Grifters! The Worst Part of Another Trump Run

It’s Time to Convene a Real January 6 Committee, and We’ve Got Questions

And the Deluge Begins: Judge Strikes Down Title 42 Clearing the Way for Unlimited Illegal Immigration

5 Things to Be Happy About After the Midterms

Around the Interwebz

Tom Brady, Giselle Bündchen, Larry David & Steph Curry Caught In FTX Crypto Fallout With Class Action Suit

What’s wrong with US broadband?

The Quest to Make Jellyfish Delicious

Smells Like Onion

Girlfriend To Stay Underneath Blanket For Next 5 Months https://t.co/aChOIFlqtE pic.twitter.com/axFoVAB9hA — The Onion (@TheOnion) November 16, 2022

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery