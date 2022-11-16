Biden Threatens to Veto Senate Vote Ending COVID Emergency

Three years after President Donald Trump declared a COVID-19 emergency, Presidentish Joe Biden threats to veto a Senate effort to finally end it.

Biden himself told 60 Minutes in September that “The pandemic is over.”

“We still have a problem with COVID,” Biden said just two months ago. “We’re still doing a lot of work on it. But the pandemic is over.”

But the national public health emergency must go on — and on — because reasons.

The Senate, still under Democratic control, is apparently having none of it. On Tuesday, the Wall Street Journal reports they voted by an overwhelming 62-36 to officially end the COVID emergency.

Biden has changed his tune significantly since September. Last week, the man who admitted to CBS News that “Everybody seems to be in pretty good shape, and so I think it’s changing,” now plans to extend the COVID emergency through April of next year.

The declaration gives the president special emergency powers and spending authorizations.

It would take a modern Cincinnatus to give all of it up, and Biden wouldn’t know who Cincinnatus was if the late Roman hit him over the head with his plow.

Inevitably, the Post Millennial reported today that “The Office of Management and Budget said though that President Biden has threatened to veto and Congress-passed efforts to end this declaration that end up on his desk.”

Sadly, it takes 67 votes in the Senate to override a presidential veto and a similar two-thirds supermajority in the House.

Not that it will ever come to that for the weeks remaining with Democrat Nancy Pelosi serving as Speaker.

It’s with even more sadness — but zero surprise — that I report no similar action is pending on the House side.