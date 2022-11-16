Chinese State Media Pointedly Excludes Biden From List of Key World Leaders Xi Met With

Chinese state propaganda outlet Global Times boasted about China’s world leadership and pointedly excluded Joe Biden’s name from a list of world leaders with whom Chinese Communist Party (CCP) dictator Xi Jinping met at the G20 summit in a Nov. 16 article titled, “Xi’s intensive meetings with world leaders show charm of major-country diplomacy.” The CCP made it clear that it doesn’t see America as part of “major-country diplomacy.”

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was also excluded from the list — especially ironic since Biden and Trudeau were recently caught on camera wearing shirts that appeared to be Mao Zedong costumes. Shockingly, dressing up as the late CCP dictator and greatest mass murderer of all time seems to have signaled weakness, not friendliness, to the CCP. Who could have predicted that one?

Justin Trudeau and Joe Biden wearing Mao jackets at the ASEAN conference as Biden meets with Xi Jinping. Can't make this up. pic.twitter.com/jJSbRRpdw9 — Harrison Faulkner (@Harry__Faulkner) November 14, 2022

Xi and his party were certainly not impressed with Trudeau’s or Biden’s costuming. Global Times already published a scornful article several days ago sneering at Biden’s various recent “symbolic gestures,” complete with a mocking cartoon. And a video just surfaced of Xi lecturing Trudeau like a CEO raking down a junior employee for leaking the two leaders’ private conversation to the press. Trudeau looks weaker than Joe Biden on a bike by the end of the exchange.

The Cdn Pool cam captured a tough talk between Chinese President Xi & PM Trudeau at the G20 today. In it, Xi express his displeasure that everything discussed yesterday “has been leaked to the paper(s), that’s not appropriate… & that’s not the way the conversation was conducted” pic.twitter.com/Hres3vwf4Q — Annie Bergeron-Oliver (@AnnieClaireBO) November 16, 2022

The Global Times article sends subtle and not-so-subtle jabs at the U.S. It begins by mentioning “US allies” but then ignores America again until it wants to hurl insults. “Chinese President Xi Jinping met a number of foreign leaders – including some from US allies and major developing economies – on the first day of the G20 Leaders’ Summit in Bali, Indonesia, fully underscoring the strategic and guiding role of head-of-state diplomacy and implications of Chinese diplomacy following the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) as the world expects China-proposed solutions and its wisdom in handling issues of concern amid growing geopolitical uncertainties,” Global Times wrote (emphasis mine).

Global Times then listed a number of these foreign leaders by name — pointedly leaving Biden and Trudeau out. “Xi met French President Emmanuel Macron, Prime Minister of the Netherlands Mark Rutte, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Senegalese President Macky Sall, South Korean President Yoon Suk-yeol, Spanish President Pedro Sanchez and Argentinian President Alberto Fernandez on Tuesday on the sidelines of the G20, which Chinese experts said reflects China’s multi-faceted diplomacy and its growing influence in handling international affairs.” No need to mention the U.S., apparently, although until just recently America was considered the most powerful nation in the world.

The Global Times article then detailed a number of Xi’s meetings with these leaders, particularly with Macron, meanwhile enthusing about the brilliance and benignancy of the CCP: “There is great hope in the light that China brings to the world.” The 500 million victims of CCP genocide were unavailable for comment.

Under the heading “Major-country diplomacy,” Global Times discussed Xi’s meetings with Australian and South Korean leaders — and again ignored Biden. The CCP outlet did bash the U.S. but only in the context of detailing actions that placed South Korea in a “dilemma.” Global Times hurried on to boast, “such a busy head-of-state diplomacy shows that some of the China-proposed ideas and principles for international relations are being more welcomed and accepted by countries around the world.”

CCP’s Global Times finally mentioned “interaction between Chinese and US leaders” in the eighteenth paragraph of the article, but that is as close as it gets to mentioning Joe Biden, who seems to have attained the status of the ghosts that he is so eager to shake hands with.

”Behind this global spotlight is the trend of China-proposed diplomatic principles winning hearts and minds in an extremely uncertain and unstable world,” Global Times gloated.

The Global Times article ended with praise for the “active and constructive role” China is supposedly playing on the world scene. It’s also significant that Global Times has already explicitly threatened the U.S. multiple times.

The message from China’s view is clear — the U.S. tried to set up as a rival to China and failed. It can now be dismissed by the rising CCP.