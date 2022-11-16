News & Politics

Joe Biden Just Proved He Fears Donald Trump's 2024 Candidacy

By Matt Margolis 10:39 AM on November 16, 2022
Twitter/@TheDemocrats

On Tuesday evening, Donald Trump announced he is running for president. While Democrats publicly suggest they want Trump to run because they think they can beat him, Joe Biden already proved that he’s terrified of Trump’s candidacy.

How?

Before Trump’s announcement was even over, Joe Biden tweeted an attack ad against him, rehashing his usual anti-Trump talking points.

Joe Biden hasn’t officially announced his candidacy, so this video lacks the typical disclaimers we are used to seeing in a campaign ad. But make no mistake, this is a garden variety campaign attack ad, and Biden let the cat out of the bag that he’s afraid of Trump by releasing it even as Trump was speaking.

