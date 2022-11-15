'We Have to Save Our Country': Trump Puts Democrats on Notice

The buzz started before Donald Trump made his official announcement. Just seconds before the 45th president left wife Melania to stride to the podium to announce he would run to become number 47, word leaked that his documents had been officially filed to run for president of the United States of America. And with the announcement, Democrats were put on notice that if they’re going to unleash their political weapons against him in the 2024 race, he’ll have an entire “movement” of Americans coming alongside him.

“This will not be my campaign; this will be our campaign all together,” a much more conciliatory and humble-sounding Trump told those crowded into a Mar-a-Lago ballroom.

“This is not a task for a candidate … this is a task for a movement and not any one individual,” Trump said in a decidedly less hyperbolic fashion than usual.

Trump told the charged-up crowd that the race is “not about politics, it’s about our great love for this country.” He said that under Joe Biden “we are a failing nation, a nation in decline” and that the Left’s platform is a “platform of ruin.” Indeed, he said, his candidacy is a move to “make [America] great and glorious again.”

Trump mentioned the troubles with China and “the China virus”; the Kim Jong Il meeting, which halted his missile testing; deals with the G-20 partners; and the energy crisis created by Biden’s failure to exploit our own energy sources.

In a softened almost chastened-sounding tone, Trump used his big moment to encourage support for Hershel Walker in his Georgia Senate runoff race and gave a big shout-out to Kevin Kiley, who won his California congressional race in Gavin Newsom’s district. With the win, Kiley became the 218th Republican elected to the House, giving control over the House of Representatives to the GOP.

Trump’s candidacy may be a big surprise or a big bust. One thing’s for sure: Trump is challenging his detractors to bring it on. And he would know what that’s like. He’s had the entire phalanx of media and the rest of the Democrats accuse him of being everything from a Russian spy to a rapist.

As I said on Twitter about the announcement:

“Trump knows the the worst the Democrats can conjure up is coming straight at him. I don’t care what you think of #DonaldTrump, the dude’s got guts. We need guts like that in public life. I wish more had that gift.”

“I didn’t need this! I had a nice easy life. [But] we have to save our country,” Trump said.

The long knives are out. Let the race begin.