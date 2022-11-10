The Morning Briefing: The Republican Party Needs an Overhaul Before 2024

Top O’ the Briefing

I’m still shellshocked from Tuesday and probably will be for a long time. It’s time, however, to start thinking about moving forward. My colleagues and I are going to be parsing this in writing for a while. Kevin explored what might have happened, which thankfully spared me from having to think about it.

Matt even managed some optimism and wrote about some positive takeaways from the election.

I plan to remain curmudgeonly for a few more days.

One thing I’m certain of it that I’m over the Republicans at the moment. Yeah, yeah, there aren’t any real alternatives but that’s the mood I’m in. I’ll never register as an independent, that feels like cheating. I’ll remain a Republican but there will be disgruntlement.

The GOP has precious little time to get its you-know-what together for the 2024 presidential election. That circus will actually be starting early next year. Hopefully, the Trump/DeSantis kerfuffle will get sorted out quickly. Stephen Green has some thoughts about Trump in an election postmortem he wrote for our VIP subscribers.

Speaking of DeSantis, he’s already been huge help for the Republicans’ prospects in 2024. Florida is no longer a toss-up state. Not only will the GOP not have to sweat that out on election night in 2024 but we should have the luxury of knowing that it went red right away because Florida can count its votes.

It seems like DeSantis has been around forever but he’s still new blood in the party, which is desperately needs.

It also needs a housecleaning at the top.

My Townhall colleague Sarah Arnold writes that Mitch McConnell’s days as top Republican in the Senate may soon be coming to an end. McConnell’s pettiness about Trump favored candidates really hurt in this election. He had some usefulness when Trump was in office, but he’s served his purpose and it’s time to turn it over to someone else.

On the House side of things, I don’t trust Kevin McCarthy at all. There have been rumors that his leadership will be challenged but that doesn’t mean he’ll get the boot.

It would be nice if he would though.

The Republican Party needs a rebranding, and it needs new faces in leadership to for that to be successful. If the GOP has another bad election night in 2024 this country is in real trouble.

I mentioned on Twitter on Election Night that I was unretiring from political activism. I’m not exactly sure what I’ll do but I remain convinced that the Republicans in Washington are more functional when there’s a robust grassroots movement holding them accountable.

This next election cycle is going to be very interesting, to say the least. The Dems are going to have to figure out what to do with Biden and the Republicans are going to have to find a way to make Trump and DeSantis play nice with each other.

Now if we could just get rid of those stupid mail-in ballots.

