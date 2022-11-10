Did White SNL Staff Writers Stage Boycott Against Dave Chappelle?

Page Six is reporting something very disturbing.

We’re told that some staff writers are so furious that the comedy superstar — who has made transphobic and homophobic jokes — has been chosen to helm the iconic show that they’re sitting out the episode. “They’re not going to do the show,” an insider told Page Six. “But none of the actors are boycotting.”

If that’s true, Page Six left out the most important part. All three of SNL’s senior staff writers are white people, which in itself should be problematic for the woke show. Why is the writing staff so white in the first place, and why are white people trying to censor or harm a black man? That seems racist to me. Look at all the whiteness on that writing staff! It’s blindingly white. Why doesn’t the left ever follow its own “diversity and inclusion” rules that they force on everyone else? If they really believed that diversity is their strength, then the writers’ room would be filled with a majority of brown and black people and only three or four whites. But LOOK at them! These are the most radical far-left people in New York! And LOOK at them! Finding the black writers on SNL’s staff is like a game of Where’s Waldo.

There's a rumor out there that SNL writers are boycotting #DaveChappelle's appearance on the show. I've taken the time to screengrab what they all look like. The top 3 senior writers are in the largest photos. I bet they all voted Democrat too #Racism pic.twitter.com/OLPrttDPTW — Megan Fox (@MeganFoxWriter) November 10, 2022

The only writer Page Six named is an Asian woman named Celeste Yim, who claims to be transgender and non-binary (wrap your head around that for a minute). She reportedly wrote shortly after Chappelle was announced as a guest host, “I’m trans and non-binary. I use they/them pronouns. Transphobia is murder and it should be condemned.”

Murder? Are you sure about that, Celeste? Could you show us the code in the law where it says people who fear make jokes about trans people can be charged with murder?

Chappelle’s team says they haven’t been notified or told that writers are boycotting and that when they went for their meeting everything seemed fine.

“The room was full of writers. They all pitched ideas and they seemed very excited about it…. Dave is looking to have some fun,” they told Page Six.

It’s interesting when the calls to silence and censor on the left don’t stop when it comes to targeting anyone of any group they previously marked as oppressed or special in some way. Eventually, the specialness wears off, and there will always be another victim group ready and anxious to take the last group’s place. Right now it’s the transes running everything. They are on the highest rung on the oppression ladder at the moment.

Personally, I can’t wait to see who knocks them off. That will be a fun day, and I’ll be here to make sure we mock them sufficiently as they take a tumble. Isn’t it nice not to be a part of the oppression games? It’s much more fun to be a spectator as the snake eats its tail.

I’m looking forward to Chappelle hosting SNL. I haven’t watched it in years but if it’s going to cause stomach upset in the writers’ room filled with sanctimonious white leftists, it’s surely going to be worth watching.