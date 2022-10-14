The Morning Briefing: Forget the Red Wave. It's Tsunami Time.

Top O’ the Briefing

Happy Friday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. Jasper often found himself dipping his restaurant bread in things that shouldn’t have been there.

The much-talked-about red wave that’s supposed to hit the midterm elections has been going through some mood swings lately. In mid-July, most people were sure that it would be crashing the shores in November. By late August. the Democrats had become exuberant to the point of declaring that the red wave had been canceled.

As we enter into the home stretch before the midterms, the red wave appears to once again be gathering offshore.

Inflation is the thing that was always going to be the problem for the Democrats. They have always known that. It’s why they named the big summertime boondoggle the “Inflation Reduction Act.” They knew it wouldn’t actually reduce inflation, but they had to make it appear that they cared.

Spoiler alert: they don’t.

Things on the inflation front are getting worse too. Rick has the story:

The last three meetings of the Fedeal Reserve Board of Governors has seen a rise of .75 points in interest rartes as the Fed seeks to try to cool the rise in prices. It’s not working. The Consumer Price Index for September was released and it shows prices rose 0.4% in September from the previous month. Prices climbed 8.2% on an annual basis. Both those numbers were higher than economists were forecasting. More worrisome, core inflation, which removes volatile elements like food and fuel, rose at a rate of 0.6% in September from the previous month. From the same time last year, core prices jumped 6.6%, the fastest since 1982.

That’s gonna leave a mark.

The average American voter is suffering the effects of Biden’s inflation. No amount of spin can ease that suffering. That’s why the Democrats’ dream of the red wave turning into a trickle won’t come true.

My gut instinct is that the red wave is going to hit harder than most people think. This isn’t based on deep analysis, it’s just a feeling I have. If I’m wrong I’ll own up to it immediately.

My gut is helped by things like this:

A month ago, Democrats had hope of avoiding the worst of the Red Wave as the issue of abortion appeared to be dominating the political landscape. While abortion has continued to motivate Democratic female voters, the issue is failing to make a difference in key competitive districts. Where Democrats dominate, abortion will be a winning issue. But in swing districts, other issues like inflation and Joe Biden’s job performance will likely tell the tale. This is very good news for Republicans, who are now comfortably ahead in the generic ballot for these swing districts. Democrats still lead in the generic ballot overall, but in races that are considered too close to call, Republicans are doing very well. A new CNN poll finds Republicans ahead 48-43 in these competitive districts. Republicans are also ahead in races where voters say they are extremely motivated to vote.

The Democrat party’s rule in the White House and Congress has been an unmitigated disaster. There are no places for them to hide as we head into this most historic midterm election.

Those who are frequent readers of mine know that I’m not given to optimism, especially when it comes to the Republican party. That I’m feeling less than pessimistic should be a sign.

Again, I might be wrong.

But probably not.

Please consider subscribing to the Morning Briefing here. It’s free and it helps keep me off the streets.

The Mailbag of Magnificence contributions can be sent to [email protected].

The Mailbag of Magnificence

Let’s kick off the end-of-the-week mailbag with this from Douglas:

Dear Stephen, I really enjoy your briefing. Just read the Monday offering and take extreme umbrage to telling everyone except those you enumerate to get off their butts and go to the polls. I vote absentee because, well I do get off my ass at 4:30 so I can open the polls for everyone else at 7:00 AM. We are all volunteers and unfortunately there are not enough volunteers so I work in a different precinct than where I live. Unrestricted mail in voting is sanctioned fraud, not a legitimate process.Thank you for all you do,

OK, there are some exemptions. Thank you for volunteering. I always thank the volunteers at the polls after I’ve voted. Everyone can get off their butts though.

From Jonathan:

Steve,

A couple of pithy (nod to Bill O’Reilly here) comments:

Like Suzanne, I haven’t heard the word “dreck” in ages, too. Maybe the libs use “Dreck” shampoo (no wonder they’re so bubble-headed) or think of the GOP as the “Dreck of the Edmund Fitzgerald”? By the same token, would AOC make a good “Dreck” girl?

And in the opening or “lede”, you referenced “lepidopterology”. Have to confess, that one brought back memories of that old 60’s song, “I Chase the Bright, Elusive Butterfly of Love”. One of our hometown radio stations featured “easy listening” or whatever it was called back then, and some of us thought that as often as they played that song, they’d have to send the record out for a refill or something!

Keep up the good work, good neighbor!

This is why I love the mailbag. So many of you are sharing that you’re on my wavelength. Some of you are almost as weird as I am. It’s like you’re having the fun of being like me but you don’t need legal representation.

Stoney writes:

Just wanted to say I had to look up the definition of Lepidopterology. You entertain and educate. Well done….

Thank you. I don’t ever want to be vapid for the people who honor me by reading this every weekday. I’ll see if I can find some more obscure “ologies.”

Finishing up with this from Dale:

Hey Kruiser!

I read the briefing every day. I look forward to it. That being said, although I like the beginnings, some are funnier than others.

This one from Thursday, “Happy Thursday, dear Kruiser Morning Briefing friends. After a careful inventory, Nestor realized that the canned chili/toilet paper ratio in his prepper stash was tragically out of balance.” is a total gem! I got a good chuckle out of it and considering the topic of the post we all needed it!

OK, the non-sequitur lines are a challenge. They can’t all be home runs. I’d like to think that I’m at least hitting a double every time. I am so very grateful that people are paying attention to them though. It’s the kind of pressure that I like. Some nights I stare at the computer for an hour or more to get the “throwaway” line right.

And thank you for enjoying a veiled toilet joke.

So many fun emails this week. Don’t forget to send a few over the weekend for Tuesday’s mailbag. Let’s keep the party going.

Everything Isn’t Awful

Marmoset gently touching a giant katydid.. 😊 pic.twitter.com/9NbrrzpcC7 — Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden) October 13, 2022

PJ Media

Kevin and I do a thing every week. ‘Unwoke’ Free-for-All #14: Is Tulsi Transitioning?

VodkaPundit. Meet the New GOP: Ohio’s Madison Gesiotto Gilbert

Trump Exposes House J6 Committee as a ‘BUST’ in Response to Final Hearing

In the Midst of a Chicago Crime Wave, Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx Sees a Mass Exodus From Her Office

[WATCH] Hundreds of Muslims Shut Down School Board Meeting Over LGBTQ+ Book Controversy

Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks Terrorizes His Victims in Courtroom

You Down With AOC? How ‘Bout Reality?

Justice Served: Michigan’s ‘Rape Me Elmo’ Home Inspector Convicted

Red Wave Alert. GOP Surging Toward the Finish Line as Republican Lead Grows in Competitive Districts

Inflation Hotter Than Expected in September With No Sign of Cooling Down

It’s Not ‘Ableist’ to Wonder if Fetterman Can Do His Job

Joe Biden’s Strange Itinerary Leading Into the 2022 Midterms

BREAKING: Jury Recommends Sentence for Parkland School Shooter After Touring Grisly Crime Scene

Did Joe Biden Try to Blackmail the Saudis To Interfere With the Midterms?

Durham Trial: ‘Salacious and Unverified’ Trump-Russia Dossier Story Too Juicy for FBI to Check

GOP AGs Warn Garland to Back Off Prosecuting Child Transition Surgery Critics

Townhall Mothership

VA Dems’ Proposed Changes to Child Abuse Laws Are Outright Insane

So there’s that…Even Democrats Want a New President

Poll: Biden Underwater in Almost Every State

Joe Biden’s Support Among Catholics Is a Bag That Has More Bad Than Good in It

Oakland schools to include anti-2A indoctrination

Cam&Co. Veterans Affairs backlogs leading to concealed carry delays

Editorial out of LA supports Second Amendment?

Conscript arrival — and demise — creates new crisis for Putin

IMPEACH! Quelle surprise: Biden renews COVID “emergency” for another 90 days

And he’s still going to get creamed. O’Rourke outraises Abbott again in Texas gubernatorial race

Election Software Firm Used by LA County – and by Counties in Swing States – Gave ‘Superadministrator’ Privileges to Contractors in China

Lauren Boebert Points out Alleged Blackmail Scheme Involving Her Opponent

WATCH: Dem Rep. Makes Astonishing ‘Freudian Slip’ About Voters During Debate in Minnesota

The View ladies pool their collective brain cell to defend John Fetterman from the truth about John Fetterman [videos]

*POPCORN* Steve Schmidt appears to be having some sort of an emotional breakdown in REAL-TIME on Twitter

We’re at the point where we’re comparing John Fetterman to Stephen Hawking

VIP

Become part of the PJ Media VIP party by subscribing here. Use promo code KRUISERMB to receive a 25% discount. Trust me, we’re having fun over here.

‘Unwoke’ With Kevin and Kruiser #50: Mostly Tasteful 50th Episode Extravaganza!

The Democratic Party Is Full of Racists and Anti-Semites Who Haven’t Been Held Accountable

North Korea’s Kim Can’t Stand Being Left Out of the Nuclear Brinkmanship Game

We Need To Discuss the LGBTQ Social Contagion

Gas Prices Are Going Up at the Worst Possible Time for Democrats, Poll Shows

GOLD ‘Five O’Clock Somewhere’ with Kruiser, VodkaPundit, Special Guest – Replay Available

Around the Interwebz

Nicki Minaj Has Beef About Grammy Rearranging Her Category For ‘Super Freaky Girl’

Grow a Clover Lawn That You Barely Have to Mow

Why Do People Give Apples to Teachers?

Mash Up

The Kruiser Kabana

Kabana Gallery