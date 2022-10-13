Waukesha Christmas Parade Massacre Suspect Darrell Brooks Terrorizes His Victims in Courtroom

Darrell Brooks, the legacy criminal and black supremacist who allegedly ran down roughly 67 white people in a Christmas parade, has been belittling survivors in the courtroom.

Brooks is representing himself in court and thus is allowed to cross-examine witnesses.

FACT-O-RAMA! Brooks allegedly killed six people in what was the worst domestic terror attack on U.S. soil in 2021. Five of those killed were elderly and one was a six-year-old child.

The most recent courtroom debacle began when Joshua Kraner testified about the violence he saw and the injuries he sustained in the Christmas parade attack.

“Would it be fair to say you’re moving pretty good today?” Brooks needled. “Would it be fair to say you’re walking pretty good these days? Would it be fair to say you don’t remember much from the event?”

After sustaining numerous objections from the prosecution, Judge Jennifer Dorow shut Brooks down and ordered him to remain quiet.

“This witness did not identify you, he testified as of his observations regarding the day in question and his injuries,” Judge Dorow told Brooks. “So the news reports don’t have any bearing on his credibility. The points that you brought up are arguments that you may make if you choose during your closing arguments.”

Dance coach Alyssa Gajewski broke down on the stand watching video of the attack as Brooks allegedly ran into and over some of her dancers. Brooks began muttering under his breath. The prosecution asked the judge to silence Brooks, who had been removed from the courtroom several times previously. Brooks was removed from the courtroom every day of the first week of his trial.

Judge Dorow also told Brooks to stop arguing with her when she overruled his objections.

“Ignorance of the law is not something you can use as a valid defense,” Judge Dorow told Brooks. “You did this of your own free will, you waived your right to an attorney, and the ignorance that you claim is not valid at this point.”

RELATED: Illinois Democrat: Waukesha SUV Rampage Was ‘Karma’ for Rittenhouse Trial

Brooks also claimed he is a “sovereign citizen” and demanded the court provide “subject matter jurisdiction,” which the judge dismissed.

Brooks, who seems to be playing “crazy,” then added, “There’s so many things that have yet to even be proven, including that the plaintiff is a human being and not an entity.”

FACT-O-RAMA! The commie District Attorney John Chisolm knew his “progressive” catch-and-release approach to legacy criminals like Darrel Brooks would cost lives. He admitted guaranteed it in a 2007 interview. He also stated that those deaths wouldn’t “invalidate the overall approach.”

Brooks, who had called for violence against white people on social media prior to his alleged attack, was ordered out of the courtroom last week after acting oddly, even taking off his shirt as the names of victims were read aloud.

You can watch testimony from the trial, as well as some of Brooks’ antics, below.