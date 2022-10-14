News & Politics
'Unwoke' With Kevin and Kruiser #50: Mostly Tasteful 50th Episode Extravaganza!

By Stephen Kruiser 4:42 AM on October 14, 2022

(Reminder: Every episode is now in the Unwoke section of our new podcast page. I’ll still be doing teaser blurb posts in Columns as reminders that new episodes are up.)

We had only planned on a couple of weeks of antiquing in Vermont. We never thought we’d make it to FIFTY EPISODES.

As is our wont, Kevin and I went a smidge tangential here. BUT… we still go all-in with our election predictions.

A good time was had by all. No ferrets were harmed during the recording of this episode.

As far as you know.

Stephen Kruiser

PJ Media senior columnist and associate editor Stephen Kruiser is a professional stand-up comic, writer, and recovering political activist who edits and writes PJ's Morning Briefing, aka The Greatest Political Newsletter in America.
