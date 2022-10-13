Did Joe Biden Try to Blackmail the Saudis To Interfere With the Midterms?

As you may recall, a few years ago Joe Biden’s son Hunter got a lucrative board position at Ukrainian gas company Burisma Holdings, despite having zero relevant experience. So, when Burisma Holdings was being investigated by Ukraine’s then-Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin, Biden threatened to withhold $1 billion in aid to Ukraine (which is illegal) unless they fired Shokin. This wasn’t mere accusation, as we have video of Biden bragging about his quid pro quo—implicating Barack Obama in the scandal as well.

It looks like Joe Biden is up to his old quid pro quo habits.

Saudi Arabia says that Joe Biden is trying to get the Kingdom to delay a cut in oil production by a month. Why a month? Well, take a look at the calendar and you’ll see that in a month, the midterm elections will be over. Isn’t that convenient?

According to a statement by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, they reject accusations made after OPEC+ cut production of oil describing the decision as the Kingdom “taking sides in international conflicts” and being “politically motivated against the United States of America.”

The Kingdom insisted that OPEC+ decisions are made by consensus, not by a single nation, and that these outcomes are based solely on economic considerations that aim to maintain oil market balance and limit volatility that harms consumers and producers.

The Government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia would also like to clarify that based on its belief in the importance of dialogue and exchange of views with its allies and partners outside the OPEC+ group regarding the situation in the oil markets, the Government of the Kingdom clarified through its continuous consultation with the US Administration that all economic analyses indicate that postponing the OPEC+ decision for a month, according to what has been suggested, would have had negative economic consequences. [emphasis added]

Here’s the full letter:

BREAKING: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia confirms Biden attempted to coerce them to postpone oil cuts until after the midterms, announce they have rejected his quid pro quo pic.twitter.com/MGNRbZVrRk — Jack Posobiec 🇺🇸 (@JackPosobiec) October 13, 2022

So, what kind of leverage did Joe Biden have with the Kingdom to pull off this failed quid pro quo? Well, it’s curious that on Wednesday it was reported that since Biden’s pleas were rejected, the White House is “examining” all aspects of our country’s relationship with the Saudis, including arms sales.

“There is a range of interests and values that are implicated in our relationship with that country,” Biden’s national security adviser, Jake Sullivan, said Wednesday. “The President will examine all of that. But one question he’s going to ask is: Is the nature of the relationship serving the interest and values of the United States and what changes would make it better serve the interests and values?”

This sounds suspiciously like Joe Biden is threatening an ally with cutting off military aid unless they do something to help Biden politically here at home. Quid pro quo. A delay in production cuts would prevent gas prices from skyrocketing before the midterms, but that is inconsequential, right? Unless we’re supposed to believe the timeline of the postponed production cuts was merely a coincidence, right?

I’m old enough to remember when Donald Trump was impeached over an alleged quid pro quo with Ukraine. Will Joe Biden now face calls for impeachment for deliberately trying to encourage foreign interference in our elections?