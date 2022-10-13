We Need To Discuss the LGBTQ Social Contagion

The skyrocketing rate of LGBTQ-identifying people can’t possibly be organic. Make all the excuses you want, but there’s a reason why we’re seeing younger generations “identifying” as LGBTQ at higher rates than older generations. It’s social contagion. LGBTQ propaganda has become embedded in our culture. It’s glorified in Hollywood, and kids are actively groomed in schools.

You don’t even have to take my word for it. Earlier this year, HBO’s Bill Maher recognized that this isn’t natural.

“If something about the human race is changing at a previously unprecedented rate, we have to at least discuss it. Broken down over time, the LGBT population of America seems to be roughly doubling every generation,” he said back in May.

He also then cited a recent Gallup poll that showed that less than 1% of Americans born before 1946 identify as LGBT, 2.6% of Boomers, 4.2% of Generation X, 10.5% of millennials, and 20.8% of Gen Z. “If we follow this trajectory, we will all be gay in 2054,” he observed. “I’m just saying that when things change this much, this fast, people are allowed to ask, what’s up with that?”

Maher may have been somewhat facetious with his comments, but he wasn’t too far off. According to research conducted by the Human Rights Campaign and Bowling Green State University based on U.S. Census Bureau data, approximately 1 in 7 voters will be LGBTQ by 2030 and that may be as high as 1 in 5 by 2040.

For sure, the Human Rights Campaign is a left-wing organization with an agenda, but there are likely a few nuggets of truth within their research. “The report suggests that momentum is driven by the growing number of youth voters and more people coming out in younger generations,” reports Politico. “Nationally, Gen Z has the highest share of those who are LGBTQ — 27 percent — followed by millenials [sic], with 16 percent who identify as LGBTQ. In 2020, youth turnout was 11 points higher than the previous presidential election, and 17 million young people have turned, or are turning, 18 between the 2020 election and the 2022 midterms.”

According to the report, “It is safe to assume that LGBTQ+ Americans are, and will increasingly continue to be, an important voting bloc in American elections.”

And you wonder why kids are being groomed through the public school system? Or why public libraries are hosting Drag Queen Story Hours? Or why kids who are otherwise not considered competent enough to make their own healthcare decisions are being pumped full of drugs and their healthy bodies mutilated without any pushback, or sometimes even parental consent? Or why there is a third gender option on state/federal documents?

The radical left doesn’t want to talk about this, but we need to discuss the increasing occurrence of Rapid Onset Gender Dysphoria (ROGD). Only a few decades ago, gender dysphoria was extremely rare and generally limited to adult men. Now, it’s become fashionable among teens and has been rising in recent years mostly with teenage girls, who are coming out as transgender, despite having always identified as their birth sex. Now they are suddenly starting to see themselves as the other. Instead of asking questions about social factors influencing these decisions, pre-pubescent girls are given chest binders, puberty blockers, and eventually double mastectomies.

But we need to ask questions and look at the cause instead of pretending that this increase in LGBTQ-identifying people—particularly those identifying as transgender—is organic.

“In on-line forums, parents have reported that their children seemed to experience a sudden or rapid onset of gender dysphoria, appearing for the first time during puberty or even after its completion,” one clinical study found back in 2018. “Parents describe that the onset of gender dysphoria seemed to occur in the context of belonging to a peer group where one, multiple, or even all of the friends have become gender dysphoric and transgender-identified during the same timeframe. Parents also report that their children exhibited an increase in social media/internet use prior to disclosure of a transgender identity. Academics have raised questions about the role of social media in the development of gender dysphoria.”

This will ultimately destroy lives and families if we don’t start calling this out for what it is. For too long, the masses have been bullied into silence out of fear of being labeled a bigot. The transgender cult is out there recruiting, and if the Human Rights Campaign study tells us anything, it’s that this isn’t as much about increasing the number of LGBTQ-identify individuals as it is about increasing the number of LGBTQ voters.