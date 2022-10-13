In the Midst of a Chicago Crime Wave, Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx Sees a Mass Exodus From Her Office

Frustration among employees of Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx over the high crime rate and lack of enforcement has led to a mass exodus that threatens the stability of her office.

The number of resignations has been unprecedented. At first, Foxx tried to pin the exodus on the pandemic. But when other local prosecutors in neighboring counties didn’t experience anything like the wave of resignations seen in Cook County, Foxx’s mismanagement was laid bare for all to see.

“Foxx’s implemented policies that have made Chicago less safe, that have made people feel unsafe and emboldened criminals, and created this new level of in seeing brazenness among criminals that was unimaginable prior to her … tenure,” former Cook County Assistant State’s Attorney Dan Kirk told Fox News. “But I also think that her term in office of state’s attorney has been an abysmal failure from the perspective of what it’s done to the state attorney’s office in recent years.”

Mr. Kirk is a supporter of Ms. Foxx but is enough of a realist to speak the truth.

“I hear it every day. … I still know of hundreds of people in office, and I only hear one unanimous message from them, which is that morale has never been lower in the office,” the former ASA continued. “If they don’t respect the administration, they don’t believe that the administration puts victims first. They believe that the administration puts politics and PR first above victims.”

Washington Examiner:

Two hundred thirty-five prosecutors have resigned since July 2021, the Chicago Tribune reported in July. That number looks likely to have grown significantly since then; Fox News found that three prosecutors resigned on the same day at some point in the last two weeks. “I am not dismissing any of the very real concerns and stressors that my assistants are feeling right now,” the prosecutor told the newspaper in July. “It’s real. I am trying as best I can with the resources that I have to address that. Thereality is, this pandemic has been extraordinarily difficult in maintaining staffing in an already stressed environment, which has an impact on morale. … I have applauded the fact that [assistant state’s attorneys] have been working through this backlog, but that requires a lot of work. The success of getting through the backlog comes at a price.

As has been evident from day one of Foxx’s tenure, she does not put victims first. Examples include the Jussie Smollett fiasco and a case where Foxx refused to prosecute a gang banger accused of shooting another gang member in broad daylight, witnessed by police. She is far more interested in “restorative justice” than putting violent criminals in prison.

No bail/low bail policies, extremely lenient sentences — these are just part of “judicial reform” being pushed by George Soros-backed prosecutors.

“We’re seeing this erosion of public safety or this feeling of erosion of public safety in Chicago and other large cities,” Kirk told Fox News Digital. “And this looming SAFE-T Act will go into effect on January 1st. The remaining portion of that law, which will effectively end cash bail in Illinois and make many, many offenses … non-detainable.”

The SAFE-T Act will “abolish cash bail in Illinois for “second-degree murder, arson, drug-induced homicide, robbery, kidnapping, aggravated battery, burglary, intimidation, aggravated driving under the influence, fleeing and eluding, drug offenses, and threatening a public official.”

It’s a criminal’s dream come true. And it’s only going to get worse.