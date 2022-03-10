News & Politics

WATCH: Jussie Smollett Rants in Courtroom: ‘I Am Not Suicidal’

By Matt Margolis Mar 10, 2022 8:57 PM ET
Brian Cassella/Chicago Tribune via AP, Pool

After being handed his sentence for staging a fake hate crime, Jussie Smollett had a bizarre outburst in the courtroom, in which he insisted that he was not suicidal.

Smollett quietly listened to the judge as he absolutely destroyed him personally for his crime, even noting that his name and reputation had been destroyed because of it. Then the judge announced Smollett’s sentence of 150 days in Cook County Jail, 30 months probation, and over $100,000 in restitution and fines. Then, when given a chance to speak, Smollett pulled down the face mask he’d been wearing, stood up, and declared, “I am not suicidal!” He also maintained his innocence.

“If I did this, then it means that I stuck my fist in the fears of black Americans in this country for over 400 years and the fears of the LGBTQ community,” Smollett ranted. “Your Honor, I respect you, and I respect the jury, but I did not do this, and I am not suicidal. If anything happens to me when I go in there, I did not do it to myself. And you must all know that.”

Does Smollett really think he’ll be targeted in jail for an Epstein-like death, or was he just being a drama queen?

 

Tags: JUSSIE SMOLLETT
